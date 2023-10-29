Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges our perception of Earth’s geography. A hidden continent known as Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, has been hiding in plain sight for almost 375 years. The fact that this landmass exists has been the subject of speculation over the years, but it was only in 2017 that geologists finally confirmed its existence.

Zealandia stretches across approximately 1.89 million square miles, making it larger than the Indian subcontinent. It was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which also included Eastern Australia and Western Antarctica around 500 million years ago. Dutch explorer Abel Tasman is believed to have first encountered Zealandia in 1642 during his search for the elusive “Great Southern Continent.” Although he didn’t find the new land, he did gather insights from the local Māori people, who revealed the presence of a significant landmass to the east.

What makes Zealandia unique is that the majority of it lies beneath the ocean’s surface. Geologists at the Zealand Crown Research Institute GNS Science have used Zealandia as an example to highlight how something so significant can remain hidden for centuries. The process by which Zealandia separated from Gondwana is still not fully understood, but it challenges our understanding of plate tectonics.

Moreover, the discovery of Zealandia raises intriguing questions about how continents are defined. While every continent on Earth is made up of numerous countries, Zealandia has only three territories. This distinction challenges traditional definitions and prompts further exploration of our planet’s geological history.

FAQ:

Q: Where is Zealandia located?

A: Zealandia is located mostly underwater in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

Q: How big is Zealandia?

A: Zealandia covers approximately 1.89 million square miles, which is larger than the Indian subcontinent.

Q: When was Zealandia first discovered?

A: Zealandia was first encountered in 1642 by Dutch explorer Abel Tasman during his search for the “Great Southern Continent.”

Q: How was Zealandia confirmed to exist?

A: Geologists confirmed the existence of Zealandia in 2017 through extensive research and analysis of geological data.

Q: What makes Zealandia unique?

A: Zealandia is mostly submerged beneath the ocean’s surface and challenges our understanding of plate tectonics and continent definition.