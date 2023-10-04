Шаар жашоосу

илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx миссиясы таң калыштуу астероид үлгүсүнүн курамын ачты

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 4, 2023
Scientists participating in NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission were taken aback by the unexpected findings when they opened the canister housing the sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The surplus of dark, fine-grained material adhering to the container’s lid and base could potentially provide valuable insights into the composition of the asteroid.

The completion of the OSIRIS-REx mission marked a significant milestone for NASA. After a 7-year journey traveling a distance of 3.86 billion miles, the spacecraft successfully landed in Utah’s desert on September 24, following a touch-and-go maneuver on Bennu’s surface.

In October 2020, the spacecraft utilized its TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) to disturb the surface of Bennu and collect a sample. The abundance of material gathered was so great that particles were observed drifting away into space before the sample head was secured in the canister.

The unexpected discovery prompted scientists to consider the possibility of conducting a rapid examination of the materials found inside the canister. By studying the dark, fine-grained material adhering to the container’s surfaces, researchers hope to gain valuable insights into the composition and origin of Bennu.

Understanding the composition of asteroids like Bennu is crucial for scientists to unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s formation and evolution. By analyzing the samples obtained from Bennu, researchers aim to decipher the asteroid’s role in the early stages of the solar system and potentially gain insights into the origins of life on Earth.

This unexpected find opens up new avenues for research and highlights the importance of space missions like OSIRIS-REx in expanding our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

