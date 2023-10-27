Жаңы изилдөө атомдук масштабдагы спиндик өтүүлөрдүн электр талаасынын манипуляциясын изилдейт

A recent study published in Nature Communications delves into the exciting realm of manipulating atomic-scale spin transitions using an external voltage. This research sheds light on the practical implementation of spin control at the nanoscale, which is vital for applications in quantum computing.

Spin transitions at the atomic scale refer to changes in the orientation of an atom’s intrinsic angular momentum or spin. In the context of this study, the researchers focused on using electric fields to control these spin transitions. What kickstarted this research was a serendipitous observation made during the characterization of a new experiment.

Rather than using conventional mechanical manipulations, the researchers discovered that applying a bias voltage induced an electric field within a tunnel junction formed between the tip and sample. This induced electric field had a remarkable impact on the position of single titanium hydride (TiH) molecules, modifying their g-factor and causing them to interact with a unique magnetic field.

By harnessing the Zeeman effect, which splits energy levels of electron spin states in the presence of a magnetic field, the researchers were able to directly control spin transitions in coupled TiH dimers. This coupling phenomenon revealed the potential for cooperative behavior among spin states in these dimers.

The findings of this study have significant implications for quantum computing. The ability to manipulate spins locally and swiftly through electrical means offers a faster alternative to traditional mechanical manipulations, making it crucial for preventing information loss due to decoherence in quantum systems.

FAQ

What are spin transitions?

Spin transitions involve changes in the orientation of an atom’s intrinsic angular momentum or spin at the atomic scale. In this study, the researchers focused on spin transitions associated with electron behavior.

How did the researchers manipulate spin transitions?

The researchers used electric fields by applying a bias voltage to induce an electric field within a tunnel junction formed between the tip and sample. This induced electric field had an impact on the position of the studied molecules and their interaction with a unique magnetic field.

What is the Zeeman effect?

The Zeeman effect is the phenomenon where the energy levels of electron spin states in individual molecules split in the presence of a magnetic field. In this study, the researchers utilized the Zeeman effect to demonstrate direct electric control of spin transitions in coupled TiH dimers.

Бул изилдөөнүн мүмкүн болуучу кесепеттери кандай?

This research opens the door for individual atoms to serve as spin qubits in quantum computers. The ability to control spin locally and swiftly through electrical means offers a promising avenue for quantum computing applications, where speed is crucial to prevent information loss due to decoherence.