In a surprising discovery, the James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered a collection of mature galaxies dating back to the early stages of the universe. This revelation has left scientists questioning the existing theories of cosmology. However, a new study may provide an explanation that aligns with current scientific understanding.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which began operations last year, has provided remarkable insight into the early history of the universe. It has observed a group of galaxies that existed during the cosmic dawn, an enigmatic epoch. The presence of these massive and mature galaxies contradicts expectations and has raised questions about the fundamental principles of cosmology.

Scientists have been actively working to resolve this mystery without disregarding the existing scientific knowledge. The latest study offers a potential solution that doesn’t require a complete reevaluation of cosmological theories.

Spanish Startup PLD Space Prepares for Rocket Launch

PLD Space, a Spanish startup, is gearing up for a test launch of its reusable Miura-1 rocket. This launch will mark a significant milestone in the development of “microlaunchers” and will be Europe’s first fully private rocket launch.

The test launch is scheduled to take place early on Saturday from Huelva in southwest Spain. PLD Space aims to demonstrate the feasibility of its reusable rocket technology through this suborbital mission. After facing an unsuccessful attempt in June, the company is eager to showcase the potential of its innovative rocket.

Ancient Human Footprints Date Back Thousands of Years Earlier Than Expected

New research has revealed that humans occupied the landscape of North America much earlier than previously believed. Fossilized footprints found at White Sands National Park in New Mexico have been determined to be approximately 21,000 to 23,000 years old.

This discovery, based on radiocarbon and optically stimulated luminescence dating techniques, indicates that Homo sapiens had a presence in North America during the harshest conditions of the last Ice Age. These findings shed light on the resilience and adaptability of our species in extreme environments.

булагы:

– Scientists untangle mystery about the universe’s earliest galaxies

– Spain’s PLD Space counts down to test rocket launch from Europe

– New tests confirm antiquity of ancient human footprints in New Mexico