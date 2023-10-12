Астрономиялык окуя: Нотр-Дамдагы Күндүн жарым-жартылай тутулуусу

Before the upcoming football game between the Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans, visitors to the University of Notre Dame campus will have the opportunity to witness a partial annular solar eclipse. The eclipse will start at 11:39 a.m., with the moon beginning to cover the edge of the sun, and the maximum coverage is expected around 1 p.m.

The eclipse will be visible in North, Central, and South America, with close to 90 percent coverage in the southwest United States and 40 percent coverage from Notre Dame’s campus at maximum. Annular eclipses occur when the moon, at or near its farthest point from Earth, passes between Earth and the sun. Due to this alignment, the edges of the sun will appear to blaze behind the moon, creating a stunning “Ring of Fire” effect.

To provide a safe viewing experience, the Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Science will host a watch party on the north side of the Jordan Hall of Science. Telescopes and eclipse glasses will be available for attendees. Keith Davis, the director of Notre Dame’s Digital Visualization Theater, emphasizes the importance of wearing proper eclipse glasses to prevent damage to the eyes.

In the event of inclement weather, the Digital Visualization Theater and planetarium will provide simulations and explanations of how eclipses occur. Presentations will be held on a rolling schedule, allowing visitors to explore the solar system and observe the moon blocking the sun.

The next annular solar eclipse is not expected until June 21, 2039, with Alaska being the only state in its path. However, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Indiana, including Notre Dame’s campus, where 97 percent coverage of the sun is expected.

For more information about the eclipse watch party and the Science Exploration series, please contact Jessica Sieff, associate director of media relations, at 574-631-3933 or [электрондук почта корголгон].

Булактары: НАСА