Орусия белгисиз келечектин шартында орбиталык станцияны куруу боюнча амбициялык планды жактырды

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his approval for a new project that aims to construct an Orbital Station, signaling the country’s commitment to the development of its space industry. The move comes as Russia’s human spaceflight program faces an uncertain future, heavily reliant on the International Space Station (ISS).

The announcement was made by Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov, who emphasized the need to ensure the continuity of Russia’s space program in light of the ISS’s planned descent back to Earth by 2030. Borisov acknowledged the pressing task of bridging the gap between the termination of the ISS and the completion of the Russian station, stating that “the ISS is no longer there, and the Russian station is not yet there.”

The project’s timeline is ambitious, with plans to launch the scientific and energy module, the first component of the orbital station, by late 2027. Subsequent modules are scheduled for launch between 2028 and 2030. The hope is to have the first crew sent to the station six months after the initial module launch.

While Russia’s space program has encountered setbacks in recent years, the country remains determined to advance its space exploration efforts. Despite geopolitical challenges, including isolation following the Ukraine invasion, Russia aims to regain its prominence in space exploration.

Unlike China, which successfully launched its own space station and recently docked a crew, and NASA’s plans to venture beyond the ISS to the Moon alongside partners such as the European Space Agency, Russia has faced setbacks. Notably, Russia’s latest lunar lander, Luna 25, failed in its attempt to make a soft landing, leaving a scorch mark on the Moon’s surface.

For now, Russia’s focus is on the ambitious construction, testing, and launch of its first space station module within four years. With their eyes set on the future, Russia hopes to revitalize its reputation in space hardware while ensuring its place in the exploration of the cosmos.

