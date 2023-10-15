Millions of people across the Americas were treated to a spectacular show on Saturday as a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse caused darkening skies and crescent-shaped shadows on the ground. The eclipse occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, leaving only a brilliant circle of the sun’s outer edge visible.

In the Caribbean resort city of Cancún, hundreds of people gathered at the planetarium to witness the eclipse. Some used box projectors, telescopes, and special glasses to safely observe the event. Excited children whistled, and adults raised their arms in awe as the eclipse occurred.

Outside the planetarium, vendors selling plants marveled at the unique shadows cast by the shifting sunlight filtered through the leaves of trees. Carmen Jardines, one of the vendors, described the moment as if the world became silent and misty, only for the birds to start singing again moments later.

For Pilar Cáceres, a retired elementary school teacher, there was a sense of energy in witnessing the eclipse. She followed its shadow through a piece of cardboard, savoring the connection with nature’s wonder.

The ancient Maya astronomers referred to eclipses as “broken sun” and may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes. While a total solar eclipse completely covers the sun, a ring of fire eclipse leaves a bright, blazing border.

The eclipse lasted from 2 1/2 to three hours in any given spot, with the ring of fire portion lasting from three to five minutes, depending on the location. The path of the eclipse included parts of the United States, Mexico, and several Central and South American countries.

Eclipse watchers in the U.S. traveled to remote corners of the country to obtain the best vantage point. In Albuquerque, the eclipse aligned with an international balloon fiesta, creating a double treat for spectators and hot air balloon pilots who incorporated the eclipse into their flights.

Enthusiasts at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah marveled at the ring of fire, as cheers echoed through the canyons. Visitors in small towns and cities along the eclipse’s path experienced a mix of excitement, weather concerns, and worries about overcrowding.

Beyond the Americas, people in southern Colombia and Mexico City also witnessed the solar eclipse. The Tatacoa desert in Colombia became a site for visually impaired individuals to experience the eclipse through raised maps and temperature changes.

The event left a lasting impact on many, inspiring awe and a passion for science. One young observer in Colombia expressed his love for astronomy, calling it a “spectacular experience” that was the best he had seen in his life.

While this rare “ring of fire” eclipse was a breathtaking sight for those who witnessed it, the next one will occur in October next year at the southernmost tip of South America. Antarctica will experience a ring of fire eclipse in 2026, and it will be 2039 before another one is visible.

булагы:

– НАСА (https://www.nasa.gov/)

- Associated Press (AP)