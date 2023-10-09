Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Окумуштуулар карбамид өндүрүүнүн энергияны үнөмдүү ыкмасын табышты

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 9, 2023
Окумуштуулар карбамид өндүрүүнүн энергияны үнөмдүү ыкмасын табышты

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

булагы:
– Квинсленд технология университети
– Өркүндөтүлгөн функционалдык материалдар

By Габриэль Бота

байланыштуу Post

илим

Онлайн Купуялыкта Cookie файлдарынын маанилүүлүгүн түшүнүү

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Жогорку кооптуу аймактардагы экологиялык сенсорлордун морттугу

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

НАСАнын Psyche космостук кемесинин учуруусу аба ырайына байланыштуу кечигип калышы мүмкүн

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Онлайн Купуялыкта Cookie файлдарынын маанилүүлүгүн түшүнүү

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Жогорку кооптуу аймактардагы экологиялык сенсорлордун морттугу

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

НАСАнын Psyche космостук кемесинин учуруусу аба ырайына байланыштуу кечигип калышы мүмкүн

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

НАСА 2023 TF4 Жерге жакын астероидди тапты

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments