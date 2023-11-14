Жаңы изилдөө долбоору Батыш Антарктикадагы муз жоготууларынын өткөнүн жана келечегин изилдейт

A groundbreaking international collaboration, known as the “Sensitivity of the WAIS to 2°C” (SWAIS2C), is underway to shed light on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet’s (WAIS) response to climate change in the past and its future trajectory. The project aims to retrieve sediment samples from beneath the Ross Ice Shelf, the Earth’s largest ice shelf.

Scientists believe that understanding how West Antarctica has responded to warmer periods in Earth’s history can provide insights into its behavior in a warming future. The WAIS is currently facing significant threats due to ocean-driven melting, caused by warming deep water flowing towards and around Antarctica.

The research indicates that the increasing flow of warm deep water will accelerate the melting of the WAIS in the coming decades, irrespective of future greenhouse gas emissions. This poses challenges for coastal communities in low-lying regions that are already planning and adapting to rising sea levels.

While some regions of the WAIS, such as the Ross Ice Shelf, are characterized by cold ocean cavities, others are experiencing warming. Ice sheet modeling shows that under low-emissions scenarios, which aim to limit warming to 2°C above pre-industrial values, these large ice shelves and the WAIS can remain largely intact.

However, observations and data collection in key Antarctic regions, such as beneath the Ross Ice Shelf, are limited. The SWAIS2C project aims to address this knowledge gap by drilling through the ice shelf and retrieving seafloor sediments. These sediments hold valuable climate information from past warmer periods, offering insights into the response of the ice sheet to previous climate changes.

This ambitious project brings together scientists, drillers, engineers, and science communicators to better understand the current ocean mechanics and ice sheet dynamics, as well as to unravel the geological record of the WAIS. By analyzing the retrieved samples, researchers hope to identify episodes of ice shelf thinning and disintegration in the past, which can inform predictions about future ice loss.

This research project contributes to our broader understanding of the impact of global warming on the Antarctic ice sheet and enhances our ability to mitigate and adapt to rising sea levels caused by its melting.

