Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

НАСА астронавты жана орус космонавттары рекорддук космостук миссиясынан кийин жерге кайтып келишти

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 27, 2023
НАСА астронавты жана орус космонавттары рекорддук космостук миссиясынан кийин жерге кайтып келишти

Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully completed a groundbreaking 371-day mission in space and returned to Earth on Wednesday. Their extraordinary journey covered a distance of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth, setting a new record for the longest single spaceflight by an American.

The team safely undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft and landed in Kazakhstan, bringing an end to a mission that was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an unexpected leak in the Russian spacecraft detected in December 2022.

Frank Rubio, who launched into space on September 21, 2022, surpassed the previous record for the longest single United States spaceflight on September 11, 2023, which was previously held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for 355 days.

During his time aboard the ISS, Rubio made significant contributions to various scientific investigations. These included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight conditions and examining the effects of exercise on humans during extended missions. The findings from Rubio’s research will provide valuable insights as NASA prepares for future long-duration missions.

Despite the challenges and the unexpected extension of their mission, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin remained dedicated to their work, advancing our understanding of life in space. Their remarkable achievements have not only contributed to scientific knowledge but have also set a new benchmark for future astronauts.

булагы:
– НАСА

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Чандраян-3 модулундагы илимий аспап келечектеги экзопланетаны изилдөө үчүн жетиштүү маалыматтарды жөнөтөт

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер жана Прагян Ровер үчүн үмүт өчүп баратат

Sep 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

JWST байкоолору жылдыздардын булганышы TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетасынын өлчөөлөрүнө тоскоол болушун сунуштайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Чандраян-3 модулундагы илимий аспап келечектеги экзопланетаны изилдөө үчүн жетиштүү маалыматтарды жөнөтөт

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер жана Прагян Ровер үчүн үмүт өчүп баратат

Sep 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

JWST байкоолору жылдыздардын булганышы TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетасынын өлчөөлөрүнө тоскоол болушун сунуштайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Дагы бир жакын чакыруу: астероид 2023 SW6 Жерге жакындайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments