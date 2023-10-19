Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

НАСАнын астронавттары Эл аралык космос станциясында муздаткычтын агып кетишинен кийин космоско чыгууну кийинкиге калтырышты

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 19, 2023
НАСАнын астронавттары Эл аралык космос станциясында муздаткычтын агып кетишинен кийин космоско чыгууну кийинкиге калтырышты

Two astronauts scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) have had their mission postponed due to a coolant leak. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen were planning to collect microorganisms as part of an experiment during the spacewalk.

NASA reported that a backup radiator on the ISS’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module started leaking coolant on October 6th, altering the environment around the ISS. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous for the crew, mission engineers are analyzing the leak and its impact to ensure that small traces of the substance do not get into internal systems, which could lead to equipment degradation over time.

The coolant leak not only affected O’Hara and Mogensen’s spacewalk but also delayed another spacewalk that was planned for O’Hara and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. This upcoming mission, which will now take place on October 30th, is notable as it will be the fourth all-female spacewalk in history.

The first all-female spacewalk occurred in 2019 with NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch. It took more than 20 years of the ISS operating in low-Earth orbit before this milestone was achieved. Now, O’Hara and Moghbeli will have the opportunity to continue this historic tradition by spending six and a half hours outside the ISS, removing electronics gear, and replacing solar array hardware.

In addition to the delayed spacewalks, two Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk on October 25th to perform maintenance tasks for Roscosmos outside the ISS.

The collection of microorganisms by O’Hara and Mogensen will now take place during a later spacewalk, designated as Spacewalk 90.

булагы:
– NASA (URL жок)
– Reuters (URL эмес)

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Chandrayaan-3: Убактылуу Ыкык менен ийгиликтүү Миссия

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

Жашоого жаңы көз караш: Ааламды изилдөө жана өз ордубузду табуу

Oct 20, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

НАСА Юпитердин Айынын деталдуу сүрөттөрүн чыгарды жана Юпитердин атмосферасында жаңы өзгөчөлүктү ачты

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Chandrayaan-3: Убактылуу Ыкык менен ийгиликтүү Миссия

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Жашоого жаңы көз караш: Ааламды изилдөө жана өз ордубузду табуу

Oct 20, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

НАСА Юпитердин Айынын деталдуу сүрөттөрүн чыгарды жана Юпитердин атмосферасында жаңы өзгөчөлүктү ачты

Oct 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Жаңы табылган CCTV видеосу Мельбурндагы катуу жарылуунун алдында жарк эткен жарыкты көрсөттү

Oct 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments