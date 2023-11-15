Радиокарбон менен таанышуу Байыркы Гезер шаарына жаңы жарык чачат

New research on the ancient city of Gezer has uncovered a wealth of information about its timeline and historical events. The study, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, reveals detailed insights into the timing of events that occurred in Gezer, shedding light on its rich history.

Gezer, an ancient city in the southern Levant, is well-documented in Egyptian, Assyrian, and Biblical texts, often associated with tales of power struggles and influential figures. Thanks to recent excavations, which unearthed a continuous stratigraphic sequence, researchers were able to establish an absolute chronology for the events that took place in the city.

Using radiocarbon dating, the team led by Lyndelle Webster of the Austrian Academy of Sciences obtained 35 dates from organic materials found in seven distinct layers at Gezer. These dates span from the 13th to the 9th centuries, a period marked by significant changes in the city, including destruction, rebuilding, and fortification. Some of these events align with stories from ancient texts, while others do not.

The dataset provided by this study offers a valuable tool for testing the correlation between the archaeological record and ancient texts. For example, the dates suggest that the correlation between a specific destructive event and the actions of pharaoh Merneptah is plausible, while a proposed link between another event and the campaign of Hazael is not supported by the dating.

This new dataset of absolute dates allows researchers to gain a better understanding of the events at Gezer and place them in a broader regional context. It emphasizes the crucial role of radiocarbon dating in reconstructing site histories, resolving debates, and testing correlations between archaeological remains and written sources.

Source: phys.org