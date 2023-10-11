Шаар жашоосу

Celestron NexStar 130SLT компьютердик телескобу: үйрөнчүктөр үчүн сонун келишим

Oct 11, 2023
The Celestron NexStar 130SLT is a computerized Newtonian telescope that is currently on offer at a discounted price. It is perfect for beginners or those looking for a hassle-free stargazing experience. With over $120 off, this telescope is a great deal.

Celestron is a well-known and trusted brand in the world of telescopes, and their line of NexStar telescopes is highly regarded. The NexStar 130SLT is particularly popular among beginners due to its user-friendly features. It comes with a database of 40,000 objects, bonus software with a 36,000-strong database, and bonus accessories. This telescope also offers quality optics and clear views of celestial objects, making it a great choice for those interested in astronomy.

In addition to the telescope itself, the Celestron NexStar 130SLT comes with several handy accessories. These include a red dot finderscope, star diagonal, and two eyepieces (25mm and 9mm). You will also receive a free download of Celestron’s Starry Night software, which provides information on over 36,000 night sky targets.

If you’re looking to get started in astronomy or simply want to enhance your stargazing experience, the Celestron NexStar 130SLT telescope is a fantastic option. Its computerized features and bundled accessories make it easy to set up and use, without any frustration of manual tracking.

In conclusion, if you’re a beginner or someone who wants a fun and hassle-free stargazing experience, the Celestron NexStar 130SLT is a great choice. It offers quality optics, a vast database of objects, and includes valuable accessories to enhance your viewing experience. Don’t miss out on this deal!

Негизги Specs: 130mm aperture, adjustable steel tripod, pre-assembled, computerized hand control, quick release fork arm, and numerous accessories.

