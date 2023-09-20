Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Түнкү асманда Starlink спутниктерин табуу

ByГабриэль Бота

Sep 20, 2023
Түнкү асманда Starlink спутниктерин табуу

If you look up at the night sky on a clear evening, you may have a chance to spot the Starlink satellites. Starlink is a satellite network operated by SpaceX that aims to bring low-cost internet to remote and rural areas around the world.

Contrary to popular belief, the lights we see from these satellites are not actually coming from the satellites themselves. Instead, what we see are the satellites reflecting the sunlight, which makes them appear bright and visible to the naked eye.

If you are interested in catching a glimpse of these satellites, Tuesday evening might be your opportunity. According to the Starlink website, there is a possibility of a bright pass of Starlink-105 around 8:45 PM Tuesday. However, it’s important to note that several factors like weather conditions and satellite positioning can affect the visibility of these passes.

If you want to increase your chances of spotting the satellites, it is recommended to find a location away from bright lights, such as streetlights or buildings, and direct your gaze towards the northwest sky.

While observing these satellites can be a thrilling experience, it’s important to respect the night sky and minimize light pollution as much as possible. Taking the time to appreciate the marvel of human innovation and our ability to connect even the most remote corners of the world can truly be a humbling experience.

булагы:

– Starlink сайты

– SpaceX

By Габриэль Бота

байланыштуу Post

илим

Окумуштуулар белоктун бузулушун изилдөө үчүн Cryo-EM жана Deep Learning колдонушат

Sep 23, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Окумуштуулар 130 жаштагы Тасман жолборсунун үлгүсүндөгү РНКны ийгиликтүү тизишти

Sep 23, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

НАСАнын Джеймс Уэбб космостук телескобу Европанын бетинде көмүр кычкыл газынын булагын аныктады

Sep 23, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Окумуштуулар белоктун бузулушун изилдөө үчүн Cryo-EM жана Deep Learning колдонушат

Sep 23, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Окумуштуулар 130 жаштагы Тасман жолборсунун үлгүсүндөгү РНКны ийгиликтүү тизишти

Sep 23, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

НАСАнын Джеймс Уэбб космостук телескобу Европанын бетинде көмүр кычкыл газынын булагын аныктады

Sep 23, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Эсептөө күчүн жана сактоону жогорулатуу үчүн жаңы топологиялык жарымметаллдын жука пленкасын синтездөө

Sep 23, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments