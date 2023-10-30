Күн тутулганынын укмуштуудай сапары: астрофотографиядагы шедевр

A remarkable timelapse video capturing the extraordinary beauty of a recent ring of fire solar eclipse has taken the internet by storm. Crafted over a span of more than a year, this 8K video by renowned astrophotographer Jason Kurth unveils the eclipse in unprecedented detail, consisting of almost 2,000 meticulously captured images. The amount of effort put into this project was immense, with Kurth even having to acquire a new computer to handle the extensive data processing required.

Traveling from Florida to southeast Utah, Kurth carried a staggering 200 pounds of photography equipment to reach the centerline of the eclipse. Over 200,000 photographs were skillfully taken during the October 14 celestial spectacle. To process and handle the immense data accumulated, Kurth constructed a powerful 24-core workstation equipped with 192 gigabytes of RAM, amassing a whopping four terabytes of data, making it one of the most detailed captures of an annular eclipse to date.

The video showcases the ring of fire eclipse, depicting the Moon obscuring a significant portion of the Sun. Using a custom double-stacked hydrogen alpha solar telescope and a monochrome camera capable of capturing the solar chromosphere with exceptional clarity, Kurth portrayed the chromosphere, solar prominences, and flares in a stunning ultra-high resolution. While this approach presented its challenges, Kurth embraced the opportunity to venture beyond traditional methods of eclipse photography.

In response to the video’s release, numerous viewers have questioned its authenticity, assuming the Sun to be static due to its massive size. However, such assumptions are misguided, as Kurth emphasizes the unmistakable movement displayed by smaller prominences and the Sun’s visible surface throughout the timelapse.

Kurth has addressed the skepticism by uploading a higher-resolution version of the video on his YouTube page, where the genuine movement of the Sun becomes more noticeable. Nevertheless, some individuals remain firm in their belief that the video is fraudulent, prompting Kurth to express his bewilderment at their refusal to acknowledge the evidence presented before them.

To craft this mesmerizing timelapse, Kurth invested considerable time and effort into stabilizing the center of the Sun during the editing process. By manually correcting the inevitable drift and jitter caused by the movement of the Sun and Moon, he succeeded in maintaining its perfect alignment for the duration of the video. This meticulous attention to detail, despite its challenging nature, contributes to the “uncanny aspect” of the timelapse.

Despite facing unwarranted criticism, Kurth remains grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response his work has received. The recognition and appreciation for his dedication are sources of great satisfaction for him, especially in an industry where gaining attention can be an arduous task.

To discover more awe-inspiring works by Jason Kurth, visit his Instagram and website.

Көп берилүүчү суроолор (FAQ)

Q: How long did it take for Jason Kurth to create the timelapse video?



It took Jason Kurth over a year to create the breathtaking timelapse video capturing the ring of fire solar eclipse.

Q: What equipment did Jason Kurth use to capture the eclipse?



Jason Kurth used a custom double-stacked hydrogen alpha solar telescope and a monochrome camera to capture the solar chromosphere and its mesmerizing details.

Q: Why do some viewers think the video is fake?



Some viewers mistakenly believe the video is fake because they perceive the Sun to be static due to its massive size. However, the video clearly portrays movement through its depiction of smaller prominences and the Sun’s visible surface.

Q: How did Jason Kurth stabilize the center of the Sun in the timelapse?



Jason Kurth devoted considerable time to manually correcting the drift and jitter caused by the movement of the Sun and Moon. Through meticulous editing, he ensured that the Sun remained perfectly centered throughout the timelapse.