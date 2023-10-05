Космостук тыгынды болтурбоо үчүн атайын унаа токтотуучу жайлар сунушталууда

Space vehicles may soon be assigned parking spots to prevent traffic pileups in Earth’s orbit. With the expected launch of roughly 10 times the number of satellites currently in space by 2030, engineers are concerned about the congestion and risk of in-orbit collisions. Purdue University researchers propose the idea of giving spacecraft a designated “parking spot” in low-Earth orbit or the cislunar region to prevent accidents and ensure fairness in space utilization.

According to David Arnas, an assistant professor of aeronautics and astronautics at Purdue University, the density of satellites in space increases the probability of collisions. Satellite constellations, such as SpaceX’s Starlink, are growing both in number and size. With these constellations becoming increasingly difficult to track and ensure their long-term safety, it is essential to find ways to organize and coordinate satellites in space.

The research team explored methods to better organize satellites and coordinate parking spots. They investigated the reconfiguration of large satellite constellations to avoid potential debris strikes that could cause damage. Arnas developed a method to calculate the minimum distance space vehicles should maintain from each other to avoid collisions. While there are currently few policies regulating satellite placement, Arnas hopes his tools will provide policymakers with information to make informed decisions that promote the future capacity and sustainability of the space sector.

The proposal for designated parking spots aims to address the growing congestion in Earth’s orbit caused by the rapid expansion of satellites. By assigning specific locations for spacecraft, the risk of collisions can be minimized, ensuring the safety and long-term viability of space activities. Additionally, organizing satellites and coordinating their movements can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of satellite constellations, enabling them to work together in a synchronized manner.

The idea of equitable access to space also drives the proposal. Considering space as a common resource, similar to water and air, the researchers emphasize the responsibility to ensure that future generations have fair access to space. By implementing designated parking spots and coordinating satellite movements, the aim is to create a system that allows for sustainable and responsible use of space resources.

Overall, the proposal for designated parking spots and better organization of satellites presents a proactive approach to address the challenges of space traffic congestion. As satellite launches and constellations continue to expand, it becomes crucial to implement measures that prioritize safety and fairness in space utilization. The research conducted by Purdue University offers valuable insights to inform policymakers and guide future decision-making processes in the space sector.

булагы:

– Purdue University Statement