Кооптуу кичинекей космос сыныктарын көзөмөлдөө: Федералдык каржыланган жаңы долбоор чечим табууга багытталган

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 11, 2023
Earth is currently surrounded by millions of pieces of space junk that pose a threat to satellites and other spacecraft. Many of these objects are too small to be monitored, but their high speeds make them potentially dangerous. Now, a federally funded project is seeking to address this issue by developing technology to detect and track these tiny, potentially destructive pieces of space debris.

According to Piyush Mehta, an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at West Virginia University, the size of the debris doesn’t matter as much as the energy it possesses. Even a small piece, such as a grain of salt, can cause significant damage if it is traveling at high speeds. The project aims to find ways to track these tiny objects and predict potential collisions.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force’s Space Surveillance Network (SSN) tracks objects larger than a softball using radar and optical sensors. However, there is currently no technology available to track tiny space debris. These objects, which travel at speeds of up to 17,900 mph (28,800 kph) at 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface, are a significant threat due to their destructive potential.

The project, funded by the U.S. government’s Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) program, will first focus on detecting and characterizing the small pieces of debris. Once this is accomplished, technologies and algorithms can be developed to track these hazardous objects. The researchers plan to create a simulated environment that reflects the real-world system to carry out this work.

In addition to this project, other solutions are being explored to address the issue of space debris. For example, a Belgian company called Arsec is developing a device that uses star trackers on satellites to map the paths of debris pieces. This device could enhance our understanding of how much debris exists in our local space environment.

It is crucial to develop strategies to monitor and track space debris, as experts predict that a major collision among these objects in low Earth orbit will occur unless significant changes are made. With continued investments and research in this field, solutions to this problem may be within reach.

