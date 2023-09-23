Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Жаңы ичеги бактериялары табылды: ден соолук жана патогенди коргоо үчүн кесепеттери

ByВики Ставропулу

Sep 23, 2023
Жаңы ичеги бактериялары табылды: ден соолук жана патогенди коргоо үчүн кесепеттери

An international team of scientists, led by microbiologist Alexander Loy from the University of Vienna, has made an exciting discovery regarding gut bacteria. They have identified a new genus of bacteria that exclusively consumes taurine, a semi-essential amino acid found in meat, dairy, and seafood. This bacterium, named Taurinivorans muris, produces the noxious chemical hydrogen sulfide as a byproduct.

The researchers found that hydrogen sulfide can have both positive and negative effects on the body. In small amounts, it is essential for several physiological processes and can even protect against pathogens. However, excessive levels of hydrogen sulfide can lead to gut inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining.

Understanding the key players and processes that produce hydrogen sulfide in the gut is crucial for developing therapeutic interventions, particularly for conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease. By isolating the first taurine-degrading bacteria in the mouse gut, the researchers are one step closer to unraveling how gut microbes influence human and animal health.

To access taurine in the gut, Taurinivorans muris relies on other gut bacteria to release it from bile acids. Bile acids containing taurine are produced in the liver and are released into the intestine during a high-fat diet to aid in fat digestion. The activities of the bacteria in the intestine also affect bile acid metabolism in the liver, which has implications for various processes and diseases in the body.

One of the important functions of gut microbes is their ability to defend against pathogens. Hydrogen sulfide produced by these microbes can suppress the oxygen-dependent metabolism of certain pathogens, making it harder for them to colonize and cause harm. The researchers found that Taurinivorans muris plays a protective role against two significant gut pathogens, Klebsiella and Salmonella.

This discovery not only adds to our understanding of the complex interactions in the gut microbiome but also has implications for the development of microbiome-based therapies. It provides a foundation for future research aimed at harnessing the potential of gut bacteria to improve health and protect against pathogens.

булагы:
- АКШдан жана University
- Nature Communications

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

илим

Зордук-зомбулук менен азыктандыруу: супермассивдүү кара тешиктер кантип мейкиндик-убакытты бурат жана айрып салышат

Sep 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Каардуу келечек: Сүт эмүүчүлөр 250 миллион жылдан кийин жок болуп кетиши мүмкүн

Sep 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

Илимий изилдөөлөр фоссилдик отундун колдонулушу бүтсө да адамзаттын тукум курут болушу сөзсүз болоорун сунуштайт

Sep 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Зордук-зомбулук менен азыктандыруу: супермассивдүү кара тешиктер кантип мейкиндик-убакытты бурат жана айрып салышат

Sep 25, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Каардуу келечек: Сүт эмүүчүлөр 250 миллион жылдан кийин жок болуп кетиши мүмкүн

Sep 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Илимий изилдөөлөр фоссилдик отундун колдонулушу бүтсө да адамзаттын тукум курут болушу сөзсүз болоорун сунуштайт

Sep 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx миссиясы: Космостук аппарат зомби эмес, астероид үлгүсү менен кайтып келди

Sep 25, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments