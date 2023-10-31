Жакынкы жолугушуу: Люси космостук аппараты астероид тилкесинде Динкинешке жакындайт

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is on the brink of an exciting milestone in its mission. After traversing millions of miles in the past two years, the space probe is now closing in on its first destination – Dinkinesh in the main asteroid belt. This encounter is vital preparation for Lucy’s future exploration of Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

At 12:54 p.m. E.T on November 1, Lucy will reach its closest approach to Dinkinesh, coming within a distance of approximately 265 miles (425 kilometers). This significant milestone marks the first time Lucy will provide a detailed view of an object that had previously only appeared as a distant blur through the lens of telescopes.

Lucy has been observing Dinkinesh visually since September 3. The mission’s team recently sent the spacecraft a final knowledge update, a data package containing the latest information regarding the relative positions of the space probe and asteroid. Equipped with this data, Lucy will navigate the remaining distance of approximately half a million miles (800,000 kilometers) to reach the asteroid.

Around an hour before its closest approach, Lucy will activate its terminal tracking system to monitor Dinkinesh’s position. At that point, the spacecraft will be roughly 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) away from the asteroid. Due to Dinkinesh’s small size, the system will only fully lock onto the asteroid mere moments before Lucy’s closest approach.

The upcoming flyby will also serve as the inaugural test for Lucy’s terminal tracking system. This autonomous system is designed to precisely locate and keep the asteroid within the instruments’ field-of-view. During the final eight minutes of the flyby, Lucy will gather vital data using its color imager and infrared spectrometer, collectively known as the L’Ralph instrument.

Mark Effertz, Lucy’s chief engineer at Lockheed Martin Space, explained that as Lucy ventures into the vastness of space, interactive commands are not feasible due to the significant time delay of about 30 minutes for radio signals to travel between the spacecraft and Earth. Therefore, all science observations are pre-programmed, ensuring the spacecraft operates autonomously.

Following the flyby, Lucy will spend an additional hour imaging and tracking Dinkinesh before reorienting itself to reestablish communication with Earth. Throughout the next four days, Lucy’s high-resolution camera, L’LORRI, will continue capturing detailed images of the asteroid.

The Lucy mission, launched in October 2021, has a primary objective of studying the Trojan asteroids, a collection of rocky bodies that lead and follow Jupiter in its orbit around the Sun. Starting in 2027, Lucy will embark on its tour of the Trojan asteroids, beginning with Eurybates and its binary partner Queta, then Polymele and its binary partner Leucus, followed by Orus, and ultimately the binary pair Patroclus and Menoetius.

As an interesting sidenote, Dinkinesh was added to Lucy’s list of asteroid targets earlier this year to serve as a testing ground for the spacecraft’s instruments before its arrival in the Jovian system. The asteroid was officially named Dinkinesh after a long period of remaining unnamed since its discovery in 1999. Its name, which means “you are marvelous” in Amharic, the Ethiopian language, pays tribute to the human-ancestor fossil famously known as “Lucy.”

Көп берилүүчү суроолор

What is the purpose of the Lucy spacecraft’s mission?

The Lucy spacecraft’s mission is to study the Trojan asteroids, a group of celestial bodies that orbit the Sun alongside Jupiter. By exploring these asteroids, scientists aim to gain insights into the early history of the solar system.

What is the terminal tracking system of the Lucy spacecraft?

The terminal tracking system of the Lucy spacecraft is an autonomous system designed to accurately locate the asteroid it is observing and ensure it remains within the field-of-view of the onboard instruments.

What instruments does Lucy use to collect data during flybys?

During flybys, Lucy employs the L’Ralph instrument, which consists of a color imager and an infrared spectrometer. These instruments enable the spacecraft to gather valuable data about the composition and characteristics of the asteroids it encounters.

Why was the asteroid Dinkinesh chosen as a target for Lucy?

Dinkinesh was chosen as a target for Lucy to test the spacecraft’s instruments before its arrival in the Jovian system. Additionally, Dinkinesh was officially named after the human-ancestor fossil “Lucy” to pay homage to its significance in our understanding of evolutionary history.