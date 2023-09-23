Туруктуулук жана Марстагы тапкычтык вертолету

Since the release of ChatGPT, concerns about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence have been widely discussed. Many fear that AI could lead to the extinction of humanity or the elimination of jobs. However, there is a different approach to integrating AI in the workplace that avoids these ethical pitfalls. NASA’s robotic spacecraft teams provide an example of how humans and robots can work together to achieve common goals.

The idea of replacing humans with machines is a common fear associated with AI. However, empirical evidence shows that automation does not necessarily cut costs but instead increases inequality. Mixed autonomy systems, where humans and robots work together, provide an alternative to complete replacement. In these systems, humans and robots operate within the same system, influencing each other’s actions. This approach can help avoid the issues of ghost work, where humans are burdened with mindless tasks that could potentially be automated.

The research with robotic spacecraft teams at NASA shows that building human-robot teams instead of replacing humans can address many of the ethical issues with AI. These teams leverage the strengths of both humans and robots, working toward a common goal. For example, robots can be sent to perform physically dangerous tasks, while humans provide the necessary expertise and decision-making capabilities. By extending and augmenting human capabilities with robotics, companies can create strong human-robot teams.

One of the ethical challenges in AI is data usage and harvesting. Generative AI training on artists’ work without their consent and biased commercial datasets have raised concerns. However, robots on Mars rely on visual and distance information to perform tasks, avoiding some of the ethical dilemmas associated with social data usage in AI.

Another aspect to consider is the emotional connections that can be formed with robots. Soldiers mourn broken drones on the battlefield, and families develop attachment to their home robots. This emotional connection is born from a sense of care for the machines and can enhance the qualities that make people human.

In industries where AI could potentially replace workers, a focus on clever human-machine partnerships can enhance human capabilities rather than detract from them. AI can support script-writing teams by providing on-the-fly information, help artists generate algorithms for creativity, and assist software teams in finding errors. While these partnerships do not eliminate all ethical concerns with AI, they offer a more humane and ethical approach to integrating technology in the workplace.

