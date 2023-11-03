Astronomers Make Groundbreaking Discovery: Seven “Scorching” Planets Unveiled in New System

A groundbreaking discovery in the realm of space exploration has wowed astronomers worldwide. Utilizing data from Nasa’s retired Kepler space telescope, scientists have uncovered a brand-new system that boasts seven scorching planets. These celestial bodies orbit a distant star, which, contrary to expectation, is larger and hotter than our own sun.

Described as “sweltering” and “bathed” in intense heat, the recently discovered planets reside in close proximity to their sun-like host star. In fact, this star exceeds our sun in size by 10% and radiates heat that is approximately 5% hotter. As a result, these planets experience more heat per unit area than any planet in our own solar system.

Notable for their size, each of these newly discovered planets surpasses Earth in scale. The two innermost planets are slightly larger, while the remaining five loom substantially bigger, reaching approximately twice the size of our planet. Astronomers believe that the inner planets likely boast rocky compositions with potential thin atmospheres, while the five outer planets are anticipated to have thicker atmospheres.

The system has been designated the Kepler-385 system, paying tribute to the pivotal role the retired telescope played in its discovery. This remarkable system now enters a prestigious catalog of planet candidates compiled by the Kepler telescope. The catalog contains nearly 4,400 planet candidates, including over 700 multi-planet systems—an astonishing finding, as it is rare to encounter systems with more than six planet candidates.

This new catalogue aims to provide astronomers with a comprehensive and precise list of systems, ultimately unraveling deeper insights into the properties of exoplanets. It underscores the indispensable contribution of Nasa’s Kepler mission to the exoplanet-finding endeavor.

As Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at Nasa’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley and lead author of the study introducing the new catalog, explains: “Our updated catalog presents the most precise list of Kepler planet candidates and their attributes to date. The Kepler mission has been at the forefront of exoplanet discovery, and this invaluable resource will greatly enrich our understanding of these distant worlds.”

