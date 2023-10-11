Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

НАСА буга чейин чогултулган эң чоң астероид үлгүсүнүн биринчи сүрөттөрүн ачат

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 11, 2023
НАСА буга чейин чогултулган эң чоң астероид үлгүсүнүн биринчи сүрөттөрүн ачат

NASA is set to release the first images of the largest asteroid sample ever collected in space. The sample was collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission from the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and recently returned to Earth. The capsule containing the sample landed in the Utah desert and is now being analyzed in a specialized clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The live-streamed news conference, scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time, will feature photographs and preliminary scientific analysis of the asteroid sample. This mission marks NASA’s second successful attempt at collecting and studying samples from an asteroid. Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission previously achieved this feat in 2010 and 2020, but the amount of material collected by OSIRIS-REx is significantly larger.

The selection of Bennu as the target for the mission was based on its believed richness in organic compounds. Scientists theorize that asteroids like Bennu could have delivered these organic building blocks to Earth along with water through ancient collisions billions of years ago. Bennu’s intersecting orbit with Earth made it a more accessible target for the mission compared to asteroids in the Asteroid Belt.

Preliminary analysis of the sample has revealed the presence of “bonus particles,” including black dust and debris that coated the sample collector. This unexpected discovery has provided valuable insights for scientists. The loose packing of the particles on Bennu’s surface, akin to a pit of plastic balls, has also been uncovered through data gathered by the spacecraft.

In addition to gaining scientific knowledge about the early solar system and the potential origins of life, understanding Bennu’s composition could be crucial for future asteroid deflection efforts. While the chances of Bennu colliding with Earth are low until the mid-2100s, NASA indicates that the probability increases to approximately 1 in 1750 between the mid-2100s and the year 2300.

Булак: AFP

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Кыска мөөнөттүү мамилелерде аялдар физикалык күчтү артык көрүшөт, бирок узак мөөнөттүү ийгилик үчүн аффилиративдик юмор.

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

Айланалык Күн тутулганын коопсуз көрүү жана сүрөткө тартуу боюнча колдонмо

Oct 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

Космостогу спутниктер: радиоастрономияга коркунуч жана биздин Космос менен байланышыбыз

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Кыска мөөнөттүү мамилелерде аялдар физикалык күчтү артык көрүшөт, бирок узак мөөнөттүү ийгилик үчүн аффилиративдик юмор.

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Айланалык Күн тутулганын коопсуз көрүү жана сүрөткө тартуу боюнча колдонмо

Oct 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

Космостогу спутниктер: радиоастрономияга коркунуч жана биздин Космос менен байланышыбыз

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Флуоресценция озонго дуушар болгон сояда стресстин деңгээлин өлчөө үчүн колдонулат

Oct 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments