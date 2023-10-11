НАСА астероид үлгүлөрүнүн эң чоң коллекциясын ачты

NASA proudly showcased its unprecedented collection of asteroid samples during an event held at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. These samples were obtained by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft during its mission to the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, which is located nearly 97 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft spent three years collecting the samples before dropping them off sealed in a capsule during a flyby last month.

Scientists and space agency leaders eagerly anticipate the reveal of the main sample chamber, which has yet to be opened. It is estimated that at least a cupful of rocks have been collected, surpassing the amount brought back by Japan in their previous asteroid missions. However, the exact quantity is still unknown.

Dante Lauretta, the lead scientist of the mission from the University of Arizona, emphasized the meticulous process involved in examining the samples. Lauretta revealed that black dust and particles were scattered around the outside edge of the chamber, adding to the significance of the scientific discovery.

Besides carbon, the asteroid samples also contain water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals, according to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. This finding adds to the excitement surrounding the potential insights these samples may offer into the composition and history of our solar system.

This remarkable collection of asteroid samples represents a scientific treasure that holds immense potential for advancing our understanding of the universe. As researchers continue to analyze the materials contained within the samples, they hope to unlock the secrets of our cosmic origins and gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of asteroids.

– Osiris-Rex spacecraft: A NASA spacecraft designed to collect samples from the asteroid Bennu and return them to Earth.

– Bennu: A carbon-rich asteroid located nearly 97 million kilometers away from Earth.

– Water-bearing clay minerals: Minerals that contain water molecules within their crystal structure.

