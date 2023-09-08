Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

SpaceX Falcon 9 ракетасы 22 Starlink спутнигин учурат

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 8, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 ракетасы 22 Starlink спутнигин учурат

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites on Friday evening. The launch will take place from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. There are three launch opportunities available, with the first one set for 7:56 p.m. EDT (2356 UTC), followed by two later opportunities at 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 UTC) and 11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 UTC).

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket will undergo its seventh flight and is expected to land on the drone ship called ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast issued by the 45th Weather Squadron indicates a 60-percent chance of acceptable launch conditions for the first opportunity, improving to 85 percent for the subsequent opportunities. These conditions are crucial for ensuring a successful launch.

To provide comprehensive coverage of the event, a live broadcast will be available from Cape Canaveral. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith will provide commentary starting approximately one hour before the launch.

This launch marks another milestone for SpaceX’s Starlink initiative, which aims to provide global broadband coverage through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The second-generation Starlink satellites will enhance the speed and reliability of the internet service, bringing it closer to achieving its mission.

Sources: 45th Weather Squadron, Spaceflight Now

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Жаңы макаланын аталышы: Эстүүлүк медитациясынын пайдасы

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

НАСАнын Марстагы кычкылтек эксперименти Кызыл планетада кычкылтек чыгарат

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Түрлөрдүн көптүгүнүн сыры ачылды: Биологиялык ар түрдүүлүктү байкоолордун жаңы түшүнүктөрү

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сиз сагындыңыз

технология

Ирландия накталай эмес тенденцияны кабыл алды: Бул керектөөчүлөр үчүн эмнени билдирет?

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
технология

Окумуштуулар океандын терең чуңкурунан деңиз тиричилигинин жаңы түрлөрүн табышты

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
технология

Sony Alpha a7 III менен сүрөт оюнуңузду жаңыртыңыз

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
жаңылык

Алдыдагы iOS 17 программалык камсыздоо жаңылоосунда эмнени күтүүгө болот

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments