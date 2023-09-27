Караңгы заттын сырларын изилдөө: караңгы зат көргөзмөсү

The Dark Matters exhibition, a collaboration between Melbourne’s Science Gallery and CERN’s arts program, invites visitors to delve into the mysteries of dark matter and the unanswered questions of the universe. Designed to engage both scientific and non-scientific audiences, the exhibition takes a broad approach to the concept of darkness as a metaphor for the unknown.

While scientists at CERN, the world-renowned research laboratory in Switzerland, work to unravel the secrets of our galaxy, they are also keenly aware of how much is still unknown. The exhibition features a short film, “The View from Nowhere,” which showcases the work being done at CERN and highlights the incredible scientific instruments used in their research, such as the Large Hadron Collider.

To make the concept of dark matter more accessible, the exhibition incorporates elements of magic and illusion. One installation, called Mystery Box, challenges visitors to guess the contents of a hidden box, reflecting the idea that even when something is right in front of us, it can still remain invisible. Another installation, Night Exchange, allows visitors to whisper their fears into a 3D-printed ear, which then responds with the fears of others. This interactive experience reveals the shared anxieties that keep us up at night.

The exhibition also emphasizes the connection between art and science. Monica Bello, head of arts at CERN, explains that art and science are both forms of creativity and exploration. The merging of knowledge and perspectives from different disciplines leads to new insights and discoveries. The Science Gallery shares this belief, and as part of a global network of institutions, it aims to demystify and intrigue through the combination of art and science.

While dark matter remains a challenging concept to communicate, the exhibition uses various artistic techniques to make it more tangible. Sculptures, screens, and lab equipment generate excitement when subatomic particles are detected, translating the invisible world into visible lights and sounds. Artists like Yunchul Kim and Jon Butt create kinetic sculptures and compose music that respond to the detection of subatomic particles.

Overall, the Dark Matters exhibition invites visitors to embrace the unknown and engage in the ongoing quest for knowledge. It showcases the intersection of art and science, encouraging collaboration and curiosity. By exploring the mysteries of dark matter, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of our universe and the questions that continue to puzzle even the most brilliant scientific minds.

