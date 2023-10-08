Шаар жашоосу

Космикалык желеге бир көз караш: Ааламдын эң чоң структураларын картага түшүрүү

Oct 8, 2023
Космикалык желеге бир көз караш: Ааламдын эң чоң структураларын картага түшүрүү

Scientists have long been fascinated by the cosmic web, the intricate network of galaxy filaments that form the backbone of the observable universe. These filaments, consisting of gravitationally bound superclusters, create a scaffolding on which galaxies are positioned. However, the cosmic web itself has remained elusive, invisible in optical frequencies.

In a breakthrough discovery, researchers have successfully imaged the cosmic web using a specially designed instrument called the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). By focusing on hydrogen gas, the primary component of the cosmic web and the most pristine star-forming material, scientists were able to detect the filaments.

The imaging process relied on spectrometers that honed in on the Lyman alpha line, the strongest emission line for hydrogen gas. By capturing this emission, researchers were able to visualize the unseen structures of the cosmic web.

Lead author Christopher Martin explains, “Before this latest finding, we saw the filamentary structures under the equivalent of a lamppost. Now we can see them without a lamp. The cosmic web delineates the architecture of our universe. It’s where most of the normal matter in our galaxy resides and directly traces the location of dark matter.”

Mapping the cosmic web not only sheds light on the distribution and concentration of dark matter but also provides valuable insights into the nature of this mysterious substance that makes up the majority of the universe. The findings, published in Nature Astronomy, mark a significant advance in our understanding of the largest structures in the universe.

Further research and mapping efforts will not only deepen our understanding of the cosmic web but also unlock the secrets of dark matter, bringing us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our vast universe.

