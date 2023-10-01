Япония жана АКШ астероид үлгүлөрүн Жерге алып келишти

Japan and the United States have successfully retrieved pieces of asteroids and brought them back to Earth as part of their separate space programs. While the quantity and quality of the samples differ, these missions are not in competition but instead complement each other in the pursuit of understanding the origins of life.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex probe released a capsule that landed in Utah on September 24. To ensure the preservation of the samples, the capsule was placed in a container filled with nitrogen, preventing any contact with Earth’s atmosphere. The samples have since been transported to the Johnson Space Center in Texas, where they will be analyzed.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission, launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), successfully dropped a capsule containing asteroid samples into the Australian outback on December 6. This capsule was also carefully sealed to maintain the integrity of the samples. The Hayabusa2 mission has garnered international attention for its impressive collection and retrieval of samples from two different asteroids.

Both missions aim to provide valuable insights into the origins and evolution of our solar system. By studying the composition and properties of these asteroid samples, scientists hope to deepen our understanding of how life began on Earth and potentially uncover clues about the existence of life elsewhere in the universe.

The analysis of these samples is a meticulous process that requires advanced scientific techniques. Scientists will conduct various tests, such as measuring the isotopic composition, mineralogy, and organic chemistry of the samples. These analyses will provide critical data to help unravel the mysteries of asteroid formation and the role they played in the development of our solar system.

The collaboration between the United States and Japan in collecting asteroid samples demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in advancing scientific knowledge. By combining resources, expertise, and technology, these missions have the potential to make profound contributions to our understanding of the cosmos.

