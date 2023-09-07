Scientists Grow Humanised Kidneys in Pigs

Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in the field of organ transplantation by successfully growing humanised kidneys in pigs. The researchers created human-pig chimeric embryos by combining human and pig cells. These embryos were then transferred into surrogate pig mothers, resulting in the growth of kidneys with predominantly human cells. This marks the first time that scientists have successfully grown a solid humanised organ inside another animal.

While the kidneys contained mostly human cells, they also included pig vasculature and nerves, which prevents them from being used for transplantation in their current form. The challenge of creating a fully human organ remains unresolved using current genetic engineering techniques.

The work conducted by the researchers from the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Wuyi University has been described as pioneering. However, clinical applications are not expected to happen in the foreseeable future due to the numerous challenges that need to be addressed.

Previous attempts to create human-pig hybrids have failed because pig cells tend to outcompete human cells during development, resulting in chimeras that are predominantly pig. The researchers overcame this issue by genetically engineering a single-cell pig embryo to lack two genes necessary for kidney development. This created a niche within the embryo that could be filled by human embryonic stem cells, leading to the integration of human cells into the pig embryo.

The chimeric embryos were then transferred to surrogate sows and evaluated after 25 or 28 days of gestation. The embryos exhibited structurally normal kidneys for their stage of development, with the presence of tubules that would eventually connect the kidneys to the bladder. Approximately 50-60% of the cells in the embryos were human, and some human neural cells were found in the brain and spinal cord.

While the ability to grow a fully human kidney inside a pig is expected to take many years, the researchers highlighted the need for more complex genetic engineering of the pigs, which presents additional challenges. The development of human nerves and vasculature without the risk of a humanised brain remains a central challenge that needs to be addressed.

In conclusion, scientists have achieved a remarkable milestone by growing humanised kidneys in pigs. While there are still many obstacles to overcome, this research opens the door to the possibility of growing human organs inside animals, potentially providing a solution to the global shortage of organs for transplantation.

Source: Guardian