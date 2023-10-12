Күн тутулганын көз айнексиз кантип коопсуз көрүүгө болот

With a solar eclipse visible across the U.S. and beyond on Saturday, October 14, many people are wondering how to best view the event and whether they can observe it without using special glasses. However, it’s important to note that solar protection filters are essential for everyone at all times during the eclipse.

Those within a 125-mile wide path from Oregon to Texas will witness a “ring of fire” around the moon for a few minutes during the middle of a partial solar eclipse lasting a few hours. The rest of North, Central, and South America will experience a partial solar eclipse of varying magnitude.

At this late stage, the best way to purchase solar eclipse glasses is from a local shop or science museum that carries products from reputable manufacturers such as American Paper Optics or Rainbow Symphony/Thousand Oaks Optical. Many local eclipse observing events will also have vendors selling safe solar eclipse glasses.

It is crucial not to attempt to make your own solar eclipse glasses using random materials found around the home. Dr. Ralph Chou, the leading expert on eclipse eye safety, advises against it, stating that these homemade glasses lack the density and quality necessary for proper eye protection. It’s always best to use certified solar eclipse glasses instead.

If you’re looking for free solar eclipse glasses, the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries project is distributing five million pairs of solar-viewing glasses to 10,000 libraries across the U.S.

It’s important to note that regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection for viewing the sun during an eclipse. They only block a small percentage of light and are not designed for direct solar viewing. Similarly, welding filters used for most welding work are not suitable for safe solar eclipse viewing. The only welding filters that are safe for direct viewing of the sun are Shade 13 or 14, which are much darker and not typically found in welding supply stores.

To safely view the eclipse without glasses, the best method is to observe a projection of the sun rather than staring directly at it. This can be done using binoculars and a tripod to create a sun projector, using a telescope to build a sun funnel, or projecting the sun’s image through the holes of a kitchen colander or slotted spoon onto a plain surface. Alternatively, standing beneath a tree can also create crescent sun images filtered through the leaves.

Remember to prioritize your eye safety when viewing the solar eclipse. Enjoy this rare celestial event, and if you have any questions, consult reliable sources for the most up-to-date information on eye safety during an eclipse.

Аныктама:

– Solar eclipse: A celestial event where the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, partially or completely blocking the sun’s light.

– Solar eclipse glasses: Specialized glasses designed to protect the eyes from harmful solar radiation during an eclipse.

– Shade 13 or 14: Welding filters that are dark enough to safely view the sun during an eclipse.

– Projection: A method of indirectly viewing the sun by projecting its image onto a surface using various optical instruments.

Source: This article is based on information from various sources, including Dr. Ralph Chou, the American Astronomical Society, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries project.