илим

Гитарист Брайан Мэй НАСАнын Бенну астероидиндеги жерди изилдөөгө жардам берет

Вики Ставропулу

Oct 3, 2023
In addition to being a legendary guitarist for the band Queen, Brian May is also an astrophysicist with a PhD. Recently, he put his scientific knowledge to use by assisting NASA in determining where their probe should land on the asteroid Bennu.

Bennu is an asteroid that is believed to be a remnant from the early solar system. It is composed of rock chunks held together by gravity and orbits the sun every 1.2 years. In 2016, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the mission of collecting samples from Bennu.

The challenge was finding a suitable landing site on the asteroid’s surface. The original plan was to touch down on an area referred to as “the beach,” but it turned out that Bennu was actually a rough terrain covered in boulders. This is where Brian May came in.

May developed stereoscopic images of Bennu’s surface to help identify a safe landing spot for the spacecraft. Stereoscopic imaging adds depth to flat images, similar to the effect of 3D glasses. His expertise in this technique proved invaluable in ensuring a successful landing.

Dante Lauretta, the leader of the OSIRIS-REx mission, praised May’s involvement and described him as a true space enthusiast and advocate for space exploration. May’s contribution to the mission was detailed in a book co-authored by Lauretta, titled “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid.”

Brian May’s dual career as a musician and astrophysicist is a testament to his passion for both art and science. His collaboration with NASA demonstrates the significant role that individuals from various backgrounds can play in advancing scientific exploration.

булагы:
– Washington Post: María Luisa Paúl, “Guitarist has a PhD in astrophysics, which he put to use helping scientists decide just where their probe would land on asteroid Bennu”
– Book: “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid” by Dante Lauretta and Brian May

Вики Ставропулу

илим

Пекин келечектеги Айга экспедицияларды жана изилдөө станциясын пландаштырууда Кытайдын Айдагы миссиялары алдыга жылды

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Афина: NSW штатындагы токойлордогу өрткө каршы AI менен иштеген өрт моделдөө системасы

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx космостук аппараты Жерге тарыхый астероид үлгүсүн кайтарды

Oct 4, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

