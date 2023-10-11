Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx астероид Беннудан үлгүлөрдү, анын ичинде сууну кайтарып берди

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 11, 2023
НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx астероид Беннудан үлгүлөрдү, анын ичинде сууну кайтарып берди

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully brought back samples from the asteroid Bennu, and preliminary findings reveal the presence of not only carbon but also water. This is a significant discovery, as carbon and water are essential building blocks for life on Earth and potentially beyond.

The sample collection from Bennu consists of various-sized rocks, dust particles, and intermediate-sized particles. According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the carbon-rich asteroid sample is the largest ever delivered to Earth, with the potential to help scientists investigate the origins of life on our planet.

Since the samples arrived on Earth on September 25, scientists have begun studying them, and the initial findings are just the beginning. NASA plans to continue analyzing the particles and will establish a registry for other scientists to borrow portions of the samples for further research. Some samples will also be exhibited in museums.

The study of these asteroid samples holds immense scientific value. Over the next few decades, scientists will unravel the secrets held within the rocks and dust, providing insights into the formation of our solar system, the origins of life, and potential measures to prevent asteroid collisions with Earth.

Excitingly, additional unexpected “bonus asteroid material” was found on the collector head, canister lid, and base. NASA’s Johnson Space Center is prepared with specialized tools to study this exciting extra material.

OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for this incredible mission, grabbed the sample from Bennu in 2020. After spending 18 months observing and analyzing the asteroid, the spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth. However, OSIRIS-REx’s journey is not over yet. It will now embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX, where it will head to another asteroid named Apophis.

(Булак: NASA)

By Мамфо Брешиа

байланыштуу Post

илим

Кыска мөөнөттүү мамилелерде аялдар физикалык күчтү артык көрүшөт, бирок узак мөөнөттүү ийгилик үчүн аффилиративдик юмор.

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

Айланалык Күн тутулганын коопсуз көрүү жана сүрөткө тартуу боюнча колдонмо

Oct 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

Космостогу спутниктер: радиоастрономияга коркунуч жана биздин Космос менен байланышыбыз

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Кыска мөөнөттүү мамилелерде аялдар физикалык күчтү артык көрүшөт, бирок узак мөөнөттүү ийгилик үчүн аффилиративдик юмор.

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Айланалык Күн тутулганын коопсуз көрүү жана сүрөткө тартуу боюнча колдонмо

Oct 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

Космостогу спутниктер: радиоастрономияга коркунуч жана биздин Космос менен байланышыбыз

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Флуоресценция озонго дуушар болгон сояда стресстин деңгээлин өлчөө үчүн колдонулат

Oct 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments