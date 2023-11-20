Жаңы нанобөлүкчө терапиясы веналык кемтиктерди дарылоодо убадасын көрсөтөт

Venous malformations, which are abnormal formations of veins, can be challenging to treat, especially when they occur in sensitive areas such as the eyes, face, or genitourinary organs. These malformations can cause disfigurement and impair the functioning of surrounding tissues, leading to various complications. Traditional treatments like surgery and sclerotherapy have had limited success, often resulting in bleeding or only preventing further growth of the malformations without providing a cure.

However, researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital have recently developed a potential breakthrough therapy for venous malformations. Inspired by patient cases, they explored the use of nanoparticles to target and shrink the abnormal blood vessels. In a study published in the journal Nano Letters, they demonstrated that gold nanoparticles injected into mouse models of venous malformations selectively accumulated in the anomalous vessels. When the nanoparticles were irradiated with near-infrared light, they generated heat that dramatically reduced the size of the malformations, and in some cases, completely eliminated them.

This nanoparticle-based photothermal therapy could offer a safer and more effective alternative for the treatment of venous malformations. By targeting the specific area of the malformation, higher doses of the drug could be administered without causing off-target effects in other parts of the body. The results from the mouse models were highly promising, prompting the researchers to file a patent and consider moving towards human trials in the future.

The potential impact of this therapy is significant, especially for patients with complex or hard-to-reach malformations. By shrinking the malformations, the therapy could reduce the risk and complexity of surgical interventions. It could also be used in conjunction with other procedures to provide comprehensive treatment for patients with complex cases. The researchers are optimistic about the potential of this new therapy and hope that it will make a difference in the lives of patients like Katie Ladlie, a former patient who had her leg amputated due to a severe venous malformation.

FAQ

Q: What are venous malformations?

A: Venous malformations are abnormal formations of veins that can occur in various parts of the body, including sensitive areas like the eyes, face, and genitourinary organs.

Q: What are the current treatment options for venous malformations?

A: Traditional treatment options for venous malformations include surgery and sclerotherapy. However, these treatments have limitations and can be risky, often resulting in bleeding or only preventing further growth of the malformations.

Q: How does the nanoparticle therapy work?

A: The nanoparticle therapy involves injecting gold nanoparticles into the blood vessels of the malformation. When these nanoparticles are irradiated with near-infrared light, they generate heat that selectively shrinks the malformations.

Q: What are the potential benefits of this nanoparticle therapy?

A: The nanoparticle therapy offers a targeted and potentially more effective treatment for venous malformations. It could allow for higher doses of the drug without causing off-target effects in other parts of the body and reduce the risk and complexity of surgical interventions.

С: Бул изилдөө үчүн кийинки кадамдар кандай?

A: The researchers have filed a patent for this technology and are considering moving towards human trials in the future to further validate its effectiveness and safety.