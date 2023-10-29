Жарганат тиштеринин жана жаактарынын ар түрдүү эволюциясы: сырларды ачуу

A new study has shed light on the remarkable evolutionary history of bat teeth and jaws. Noctilionoid bats, comprising over 200 species primarily found in the American tropics, exhibit a wide range of jaw structures that have adapted to different diets. This research highlights the fascinating changes in tooth number, size, shape, and positioning among these bats.

Scientists have discovered that bats with shorter snouts tend to have fewer teeth due to spatial constraints. On the other hand, bats with elongated jaws can accommodate more teeth, reminiscent of the ancestors of placental mammals. These findings offer insights into how mammalian faces have evolved, particularly the development of jaws and teeth.

The researchers involved in the study point out that bats possess all four types of teeth that humans do – incisors, canines, premolars, and molars. What is truly remarkable is that noctilionoid bats have experienced a rapid diversification of diets in a relatively short span of 25 million years. Today, different species within this group exhibit varied diets ranging from insects, fruit, and nectar to fish and even blood.

Alexa Sadier, the lead author of the study, emphasizes the intriguing diversity seen in these bat species. Some possess short faces and powerful jaws, enabling them to easily bite through tough fruit skins, while others have long snouts specialized for sipping nectar from flowers. The rapid evolution of such diversity in their jaws and teeth raises questions about the underlying mechanisms that drove these changes.

To investigate these mysteries, the research team employed advanced techniques such as CT scans to examine the jaws, premolars, and molars of over 100 noctilionoid bat species. Their findings revealed the existence of “developmental rules” that determine the arrangement of teeth based on the bat’s diet. Bats with longer or intermediate jaws typically have three premolars and three molars on each side, whereas those with shorter jaws, often fruit eaters, tend to lose either the middle premolar, the back molar, or both.

The limited space in short-jawed bats explains the presence of broader front molars. Due to the lack of room, the first teeth that emerge in these bats grow larger, as space for subsequent teeth is insufficient. These findings challenge assumptions about tooth development and shed light on the regulation of tooth growth, shape, and size in mammals.

This study has broader implications for understanding tooth development in mammals. Previous research on tooth development has primarily focused on mice with highly specialized incisors and molars. It remains unclear if the same genetic and developmental mechanisms control tooth growth in mammals like bats and humans, which possess more “ancestral” tooth sets.

Going forward, the researchers plan to expand their study to include the examination of noctilionoid incisors and canines. By delving deeper into the genetic and developmental mechanisms shaping tooth development in these bats, further insights into the evolutionary secrets hidden within these species may be uncovered.

Title: The Diverse Evolution of Bat Teeth and Jaws: Unraveling the Mysteries

Source: Nature Communications (link to be provided)