Козу карындар планетаны сактап кала алабы? Пластикалык калдыктарды кыскартууда козу карындардын таң калыштуу ролу

Plastic waste continues to be a significant global concern, with only a meager one percent of commonly used plastic, such as polypropylene, being recycled. This alarming statistic has contributed to the plastic pollution crisis, which has detrimental effects on the environment. However, an unlikely hero may hold the key to combating this issue: fungi.

Researchers have discovered that certain types of fungi, such as Aspergillus terreus and Engyodontium album, have the remarkable ability to degrade plastic. In a groundbreaking study, pre-treated polypropylene underwent UV radiation and heat treatment and was then introduced to these fungi. Over the course of 90 days, the fungi successfully degraded 27% of the plastic, achieving complete degradation by the 140th day. This degradation rate is the highest reported in scientific literature.

While this breakthrough offers hope for areas with limited waste infrastructure, it is essential to recognize that reducing plastic consumption should remain the primary focus. Plastic production and recycling contribute to significant carbon emissions, and degrading plastic through fungi also releases carbon. These solutions are most effective for existing plastic waste.

Interestingly, plastics present in aquatic ecosystems create a unique environment for fungi and bacteria. These microbial communities thrive on plastic waste, essentially forming a “microbial reef.” Biodegradable plastics, in particular, can serve as a food source for these microbes. Researchers have identified various types of fungi, including plant pathogens like Fusarium and Neocosmospora, in plastic waste samples collected from different petroleum-based polymers.

The potential of plant-pathogenic fungi holds promise for degrading synthetic polymers. By studying how these fungi extract nutrients from plants, researchers can gain crucial insights into their ability to break down plastic.

While the idea of mushrooms saving the planet may seem far-fetched, the remarkable capabilities of fungi in plastic degradation present a fresh perspective on addressing the plastic pollution crisis. By combining innovative approaches such as plastic-eating worms and fungal degradation, we can work towards a more sustainable future.

FAQ:

Q: Can fungi completely eliminate plastic waste?



A: While certain types of fungi can significantly degrade plastic, complete elimination of plastic waste would require a combined effort with other innovative solutions and a reduction in plastic consumption. Q: Are there any potential drawbacks to fungal degradation of plastic?



A: The degradation of plastic through fungi also releases carbon, contributing to carbon emissions. Therefore, it is crucial to focus on reducing plastic use and improving waste management alongside fungal degradation. Q: How can plastic-eating worms and fungi work together?



A: Plastic-eating worms and fungi have different mechanisms for degrading plastic. By exploring and combining these approaches, researchers can develop more effective strategies for plastic waste reduction. Q: Can fungi degrade all types of plastics?



A: Different types of fungi may have varying abilities to degrade specific types of plastics. Ongoing research aims to identify fungi that can effectively degrade a wide range of synthetic polymers.

булагы:

University of Sydney: https://sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2023/10/30/mushrooms-are-eating-plastic–.html