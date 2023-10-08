Шаар жашоосу

Курт-кумурскалар өлчөмүндөгү роботторду куруу: Роачтардын туруктуулугунан үйрөнүү

Oct 8, 2023
Roaches may be small insects, but they possess incredible strength and resilience. Not only can they cause health problems for humans by spreading germs like salmonella, but they can also withstand immense pressure. In a viral YouTube video, a cockroach emerges unscathed after being subjected to the force of a hydraulic press weighing 900 times its own body weight.

This experiment, along with others, serves as a valuable learning opportunity for scientists researching the development of insect-sized robots. These robots could potentially carry out life-saving tasks in various scenarios. For example, they could navigate through rubble to help locate people after natural disasters or even perform intricate surgical procedures.

The American cockroach, in particular, has garnered attention due to its remarkable abilities. Apart from being one of the fastest insects, it possesses the talent of compressing its body to fit through extremely tight cracks. This adaptation allows it to survive in challenging environments. Researchers aim to harness this knowledge to create robots that can access confined spaces inaccessible to humans.

These insect-inspired robots have the potential to revolutionize various industries. In addition to disaster response and healthcare, they could be employed in tasks that require precision and maneuverability in tight spaces. By mimicking the resilience and agility of cockroaches, scientists hope to unlock new possibilities for technology.

While cockroaches are typically regarded as pests, these experiments demonstrate that they have more to offer than just disease transmission. Their resilience and athletic abilities are inspiring the development of innovative solutions that could benefit society in numerous ways. By harnessing the potential of insect-sized robots, we can make significant advancements in fields ranging from search and rescue to medical procedures.

