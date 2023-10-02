Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Кытайдын Чаньэ 6 миссиясы Пакистандын спутнигин Айга алып барды

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 2, 2023
Кытайдын Чаньэ 6 миссиясы Пакистандын спутнигин Айга алып барды

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced that the Chang’e 6 mission, China’s upcoming lunar mission scheduled for the first half of 2024, will carry a satellite from Pakistan to the moon. This news was reported by The News, a Pakistani media outlet.

In addition to Pakistan, the Chang’e 6 mission will also transport payloads from the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy. The French instruments onboard the mission will test for radioactive gas, while the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System will be utilized for their respective research purposes.

The inclusion of Pakistan’s satellite, called CubeSat, in this mission highlights China’s efforts to accelerate the International Lunar Research Station project. The CNSA aims to foster international collaborations in space exploration, and they anticipate further partnerships to emerge as a result of this initiative.

The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to collect samples from the dark side of the moon and safely return them to Earth. Previous lunar missions had only collected samples from the near surface of the moon, making this endeavor particularly significant. By analyzing samples from different parts of the moon, scientists hope to gain insights into its age and geological history.

Following the Chang’e 6 mission, the CNSA plans to launch the Chang’e 7 robotic mission to the moon’s south pole. This upcoming mission will search for signs of ice and conduct further investigations into the region’s atmosphere and weather conditions.

This mission signifies China’s commitment to advancing lunar exploration and promoting international cooperation in space research.

Sources: The News

Note: URLs of the source are not included as per the instruction.

By Мамфо Брешиа

байланыштуу Post

илим

Пекин келечектеги Айга экспедицияларды жана изилдөө станциясын пландаштырууда Кытайдын Айдагы миссиялары алдыга жылды

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Афина: NSW штатындагы токойлордогу өрткө каршы AI менен иштеген өрт моделдөө системасы

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx космостук аппараты Жерге тарыхый астероид үлгүсүн кайтарды

Oct 4, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Пекин келечектеги Айга экспедицияларды жана изилдөө станциясын пландаштырууда Кытайдын Айдагы миссиялары алдыга жылды

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Афина: NSW штатындагы токойлордогу өрткө каршы AI менен иштеген өрт моделдөө системасы

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx космостук аппараты Жерге тарыхый астероид үлгүсүн кайтарды

Oct 4, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

NGC 4654 укмуштуудай сүрөтү: Бийкечтердин кластериндеги ортодогу спиралдык галактика

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments