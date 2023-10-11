Шаар жашоосу

Кытайлык изилдөөчүлөр Xuntian космос телескобу учурулганын жарыялашты

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 11, 2023
Chinese researchers have revealed their plans to launch the Xuntian Space Telescope, also known as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope (CSST) or the Chinese Space Station Telescope. This cutting-edge spacecraft is set to begin its scientific operations in 2024 and will orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

The Xuntian telescope is being touted as surpassing the capabilities of NASA’s Hubble telescope, providing high-definition panoramic views of the universe with superior spatial resolution. According to Li Ran, project scientist of the CSST Scientific Data Reduction System, while Hubble can see one sheep, the CSST can visualize thousands with the same resolution. However, the telescope has not been directly compared to NASA’s James Webb Telescope, often considered Hubble’s successor, which boasts a larger primary mirror with enhanced optical capabilities.

Although the Xuntian telescope has a smaller two-meter diameter primary mirror compared to Hubble and Webb, Chinese researchers assert that it offers a field of view more than 300 times larger than Hubble and surpasses Webb to some extent. Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China’s manned space program, describes Xuntian as the most significant scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program.

Currently, the Xuntian telescope is in the development and construction phase, with all subsystems, components, and units already developed. The prototype sample is being prepared for testing before building the telescope sample. Joint tests with the Xuntian platform and validations at the launch base will be conducted before the anticipated launch date in 2024.

илим

Кыска мөөнөттүү мамилелерде аялдар физикалык күчтү артык көрүшөт, бирок узак мөөнөттүү ийгилик үчүн аффилиративдик юмор.

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

Айланалык Күн тутулганын коопсуз көрүү жана сүрөткө тартуу боюнча колдонмо

Oct 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

Космостогу спутниктер: радиоастрономияга коркунуч жана биздин Космос менен байланышыбыз

Oct 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

