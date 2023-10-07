Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

ISRO төрагасы Чандраян-3тун конуучусу жана ровери менен байланышты калыбына келтирүү мүмкүнчүлүгүн кыйытты

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 7, 2023
ISRO төрагасы Чандраян-3тун конуучусу жана ровери менен байланышты калыбына келтирүү мүмкүнчүлүгүн кыйытты

The former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), A S Kiran Kumar, stated that there is no hope of waking up the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover. However, the present chairman, S Somnath, pointed out that while there is a possibility, there is no certainty of re-establishing contact.

Kumar ruled out the possibility of reviving the moon lander and rover, stating that if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now. He made these comments after being awarded the Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar by the Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation.

On the other hand, Somnath mentioned that India’s third lunar mission had achieved its objective in 14 days before entering sleep mode. He explained that one day on the Moon is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. While he acknowledged the possibility of re-establishing contact, he emphasized that there is no certainty.

During his speech at the Vikram Sarabhai Science School, Somnath discussed the challenges faced during the Chandrayaan-3 mission, particularly the soft landing. He also highlighted the factors that contribute to the passion and dedication of ISRO, including the autonomy granted to the organization and the effective organizational structure that incorporates the insights of scientists.

Somnath advised students to focus on a specific field of study and gain deep knowledge in that area, rather than attempting to gain knowledge in all fields of science. He emphasized the importance of a good reading habit and a commitment to society. He also called for reforms in the field of education, suggesting that higher education in science should be reserved for those who are genuinely passionate and qualified.

The Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar, awarded to Somnath, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. The event featured virtual participation from G Madhavan Nair, a former ISRO chairman, along with other dignitaries.

булагы:
– PTI
- Индиянын Космос изилдөө уюму (ISRO)
– Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF)

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

илим

Chandrayaan-4 Миссиясы: ISROнун кийинки Ай аракети

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Тиешелүү механизмдер менен кичинекей механикалык түзүлүштөрдүн чектерин түртүү

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

Суунун илешкектүүлүгүн болжолдоодо OPC жана OPC3 суу моделдеринин тактыгы

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Chandrayaan-4 Миссиясы: ISROнун кийинки Ай аракети

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Тиешелүү механизмдер менен кичинекей механикалык түзүлүштөрдүн чектерин түртүү

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

Суунун илешкектүүлүгүн болжолдоодо OPC жана OPC3 суу моделдеринин тактыгы

Oct 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Галактикалык кошуналар: NGC 3558 жана LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments