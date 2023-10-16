NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year mission to explore a metal-covered asteroid, a first in the field of asteroid exploration. The spacecraft, launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, is named after the asteroid it will be studying. This particular asteroid is believed to be the remnants of an early planet’s core, offering scientists valuable insights into the centers of Earth and other terrestrial planets.

Unlike most asteroids, which are rocky or icy, this metal-rich asteroid is located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Psyche is the largest of the approximately nine known metal-rich asteroids. Scientists estimate that the asteroid is about 144 miles (232 kilometers) wide and 173 miles (280 kilometers) long, with a surface primarily composed of iron, nickel, and other metals.

In addition to studying the composition of the asteroid, scientists hope to uncover information about our own planet. Earth’s iron core generates a magnetic field that protects our atmosphere and makes the planet habitable. By studying the metal core of this asteroid, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the processes that led to the formation of our planet and the conditions necessary for life to arise.

The $1.2 billion mission, led by Arizona State University, will take a roundabout route to reach the asteroid. The spacecraft will receive a gravity boost from Mars in 2026 before reaching the asteroid in 2029. It will attempt to go into orbit around the asteroid, circling at various distances. The spacecraft is equipped with solar electric propulsion and an experimental communication system that uses lasers instead of radio waves, increasing the flow of data from deep space to Earth.

NASA expects the mission to provide valuable data that could contribute to future space exploration, including the potential for transmitting videos from the moon or Mars. The delayed launch of the spacecraft was due to software testing issues, but the revised schedule allows for additional travel time to reach the asteroid.

Overall, the Psyche mission represents an exciting opportunity to explore a unique metal world and uncover important insights into the formation and composition of rocky planets like Earth.

булагы:

– Марсиа Данн, Associated Press