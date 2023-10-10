Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Amazon Prime Day 160 учурунда Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ телескопунда $2023 үнөмдөңүз

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 10, 2023
Amazon Prime Day 160 учурунда Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ телескопунда $2023 үнөмдөңүз

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Габриэль Бота

байланыштуу Post

илим

Онлайн Купуялыкта Cookie файлдарынын маанилүүлүгүн түшүнүү

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Жогорку кооптуу аймактардагы экологиялык сенсорлордун морттугу

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

НАСАнын Psyche космостук кемесинин учуруусу аба ырайына байланыштуу кечигип калышы мүмкүн

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Онлайн Купуялыкта Cookie файлдарынын маанилүүлүгүн түшүнүү

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Жогорку кооптуу аймактардагы экологиялык сенсорлордун морттугу

Oct 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

НАСАнын Psyche космостук кемесинин учуруусу аба ырайына байланыштуу кечигип калышы мүмкүн

Oct 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

НАСА 2023 TF4 Жерге жакын астероидди тапты

Oct 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments