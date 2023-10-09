Жаңы сыр: M87 учагы боюнча Novae түзүлүшү

Scientists have discovered a puzzling alignment between novae and a jet of plasma in a nearby supermassive galaxy known as M87. Novae are explosive events that occur when a white dwarf star accretes material from a neighboring star. M87 is also home to a massive jet of plasma that extends from its galactic core. Until recently, astronomers believed that these two phenomena were unrelated. However, new data from the Hubble Space Telescope revealed that the novae in M87 are unusually aligned along the jet instead of being randomly distributed throughout the galaxy.

A team of astronomers used data from two surveys conducted by the Hubble Space Telescope to confirm the presence of 135 novae in M87. The novae appear to occur with unexpected frequency in the path of the jet. The team stated that the likelihood of this distribution occurring by chance is extremely low. However, it remains unclear whether this alignment is unique to M87 or a common occurrence in galaxies with jets.

Novae are caused by explosions on the surface of white dwarf stars in binary pairs. The white dwarf accretes material from its companion star, leading to a thermonuclear explosion. Meanwhile, M87’s galactic jet is powered by the central black hole. As material spirals into the black hole, it forms an accretion disk, and intense radiation is expelled at relativistic speeds through the jet.

There are several theories as to how the jet of M87 might trigger novae. One possibility is that radiation from the jet is heating donor stars and increasing mass transfer to the white dwarfs. However, the math does not support this theory as the radiation is too weak to have a significant effect. Another suggestion is that the jet is triggering star formation, leading to more binary star systems and, subsequently, more novae. However, this explanation does not align with observations of the galaxy’s counterjet.

Researchers are considering other possibilities, such as shock waves from the jet shepherding gas and dust together to form clouds of interstellar medium. These clouds, upon reaching binary star systems, could increase material accretion and trigger novae. Another hypothesis is that shock waves might heat stars, increasing the mass transfer rate. However, these ideas are currently speculative and require further investigation.

In conclusion, the alignment of novae along the jet of M87 presents a fascinating mystery for astronomers. The link between these two phenomena remains unexplained, and researchers are working to uncover the underlying cause. The enhanced rate of novae along M87’s jet is a significant finding that raises intriguing questions about the interaction between galactic jets and stellar explosions.

Alec M. Lessing et al, A 9-Month Hubble Space Telescope Near-UV Survey of M87. II. A Strongly Enhanced Nova Rate near the Jet of M87, arXiv (2023).

