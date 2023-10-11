Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Жаңы изилдөө жакын жердеги астероид мурда эч качан көрүлбөгөн элементтерди камтышы мүмкүн деп сунуштады

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 11, 2023
A recent study published in The European Physical Journal Plus in September has revealed that a nearby asteroid may be hosting elements that have never been seen before. The study focuses on asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, which has an unusually high density compared to what would be expected from known elements.

Asteroid 33 Polyhymnia is located in the Asteroid belt and measures approximately 30 to 36 miles across. According to the study, the researchers utilized the relativistic Thomas–Fermi model of an atom to characterize the mass density of superheavy elements. They also made estimations of the number of electrons shared between individual atoms to provide a range of mass densities for superheavy matter.

What makes this discovery particularly intriguing is that the researchers believe these elements in the asteroid may be stable. Typically, superheavy elements with atomic numbers between 105 and 118 are unstable. Elements with more than 118 protons have never been observed, whether in nature or in laboratory settings. However, theoretical work suggests the possibility of an “island of stability” around atomic number 164, where superheavy elements may be less prone to radioactive decay and could exist for a certain period of time.

Measurements have indicated that asteroid 33 Polyhymnia has a density of approximately 75.28 grams per cubic centimeter, classified as a potential compact ultradense object (CUDO). The researchers state that their goal was to determine whether extreme mass densities could be achieved without invoking strange or dark matter. Through their exploration, they concluded that both standard nuclei and alpha matter could potentially explain the density observed in CUDOs like asteroid 33 Polyhymnia.

This study opens up new possibilities for understanding the composition and formation of asteroids, as well as shedding light on the existence of superheavy elements. Further research will be necessary to confirm the presence of new elements in asteroid 33 Polyhymnia and to gain insights into the fundamental properties of these elements.

булагы:

• The European Physical Journal Plus

• Science Alert

