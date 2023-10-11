Шаар жашоосу

Сейрек кездешүүчү шакекчелүү Күн тутулуусу Британ Колумбиясында жарым-жартылай байкалат

Габриэль Бота

Oct 11, 2023
This week, North America will witness a rare annular solar eclipse, with British Columbia (B.C.) being able to observe a partial eclipse from its southwest corner. The eclipse will occur early Saturday morning, just after sunrise. To make the best of the viewing experience, Vancouver’s H.R. MacMillan Space Centre astronomer Marley Leacock suggests finding a place with a clear view of the east-southeast, especially the horizon.

An annular eclipse is a type of solar eclipse where the moon is positioned directly in front of the sun, but does not fully cover it. The result is a ring of fire around the moon. Leacock explains that solar eclipses are already rare to observe from a specific location, regardless of the type. Protective eyewear, such as eclipse glasses, filters, or solar viewers, is necessary to safely view the eclipse. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient and can cause eye damage.

If the weather in B.C. does not cooperate, there are other resources available to experience the eclipse. NASA will provide live feeds of the annular solar eclipse from various locations across the U.S. The Exploratorium in San Francisco will also offer three different live streams, including one with sonification, which converts astronomical data into sound.

Looking ahead, Leacock mentions a couple of upcoming celestial events. The Orionid meteor shower, which peaks on October 21 and 22, will be visible with the moon in its first quarter, setting as the meteor shower radiant rises. Additionally, B.C. residents can look forward to a partial lunar eclipse on November 19.

булагы: Postmedia News, NASA

By Габриэль Бота

