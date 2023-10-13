Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Partial Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 13, 2023
Partial Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know

If you’re interested in witnessing a celestial spectacle, don’t forget to look up at the sky this Saturday morning for a partial solar eclipse. However, it is crucial to note that viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous to the naked eye.

During an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon. This is different from a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured.

To safely observe the partial solar eclipse, it is highly recommended to wear specialized solar eclipse glasses. Frank Florian, the Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, explains that these glasses filter out 99.99 percent of the light and harmful rays from the sun, allowing only a small percentage of light to pass through.

Unfortunately, Canadians may not witness the full effects of this particular eclipse. In Edmonton, for example, the moon will cover approximately 54 percent of the sun, creating a visual similar to the “cookie monster taking a bite out of the sun.”

For those interested in observing the celestial event, TELUS World of Science offers a free telescope viewing to witness the moon partially covering the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to last around two and a half hours, with the mid-eclipse reaching its maximum at 10:28 a.m. in Edmonton. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy this spectacular event responsibly.

булагы:
– Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, Frank Florian.

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

илим

НАСА Жерге жакындаган астероидди тапты

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Тогузунчу планетаны табышмактуу издөө: Фактыбы же ойдон чыгарылганбы?

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Кара тешиктин жанындагы жаш жылдыздардын кластери жылдыздардын пайда болушунун теорияларын чакырат

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

НАСА Жерге жакындаган астероидди тапты

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Тогузунчу планетаны табышмактуу издөө: Фактыбы же ойдон чыгарылганбы?

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Кара тешиктин жанындагы жаш жылдыздардын кластери жылдыздардын пайда болушунун теорияларын чакырат

Oct 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Түндүк Йорк Мурс улуттук паркындагы Dark Skies Fringe фестивалында түнкү асманды изилдеңиз

Oct 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments