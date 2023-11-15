Rover Safety тармагындагы ачылыш: тайгалануунун алдын алуу үчүн жаңы система

Unmanned rovers have proven to be invaluable in exploring extraterrestrial environments such as Mars and the moon. However, the presence of regolith, loose particles covering the planetary surfaces, poses a significant challenge to their mobility. The slipping of rovers on these surfaces can impede their progress and even jeopardize their missions.

In order to address this issue, researchers at the Shibaura Institute of Technology (SIT) in Japan have developed a groundbreaking system that allows rovers to detect their traveling state by monitoring the deformation of their chassis. Similar to how humans rely on muscle tension to detect their own traveling state while walking, the system analyzes the shape deformation of the rover’s chassis to determine whether it is slipping or not.

The researchers classified the change in the shape of the chassis, manifested as strain, into two categories: displacement of strain and vibrational change in strain. By studying the strain displacement data using nuclear chain fibers analysis and strain velocity as nuclear bag fibers analysis, the researchers were able to detect alterations in the forces acting on the rover and gauge the level of slippage.

This real-time data allows the rover to make necessary adjustments to maintain its traction and avoid slipping incidents. Furthermore, the system also has the potential to detect environmental obstacles such as rocks and stones, enhancing the safety and efficiency of rover operations.

The implications of this study are not limited to rover missions alone. The researchers believe that this approach could also be effective for unmanned aerial vehicles and automatic driving in the future. Incorporating elements of biological functionality in sensing moving objects represents a significant advancement in the field.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking system developed by SIT researchers marks a major step forward in improving the safety and effectiveness of rover missions. It holds great promise for our exploration of other planets and celestial bodies, opening up new opportunities for scientific discovery and advancement.

Көп берилүүчү суроолор (FAQ)

What is the main focus of the new system developed by SIT researchers?

The main focus of the new system is to prevent rovers from slipping on loose surfaces by detecting the deformation of their chassis.

How does the system detect the traveling state of the rover?

The system analyzes the shape deformation of the rover’s chassis, similar to how humans rely on muscle tension to detect their own traveling state while walking.

What are the potential applications of this system?

In addition to rover missions, the researchers believe that this system could also be useful for unmanned aerial vehicles and automatic driving in the future.

How can the system enhance rover operations?

By providing real-time data on the rover’s traveling state and level of slippage, the system allows for essential adjustments to be made to maintain traction and avoid slipping incidents. It can also detect environmental obstacles, enhancing safety and efficiency.