Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Ааламдагы объектилерди комплекстүү кароо

ByРоберт Эндрю

Oct 18, 2023
Ааламдагы объектилерди комплекстүү кароо

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have developed the most extensive view of the history of the universe. Lead author Honorary Associate Professor Charley Lineweaver explains that their goal was to understand the origins of all objects in the universe. They concluded that as the universe expanded and cooled after the big bang, objects like protons, atoms, planets, stars, and galaxies condensed out of a hot background.

To illustrate this process, the researchers created two plots. The first plot shows the temperature and density of the universe as it expanded and cooled. The second plot displays the mass and size of all objects in the universe. This comprehensive chart provides a visualization of the objects in the universe.

The study raises important questions about the boundaries of the plots and what lies beyond them. Some regions in the plot are “forbidden” because objects cannot be denser than black holes or be so small that quantum mechanics blurs their nature as singular objects. The researchers speculate that the universe may have started as an instanton—an object with a specific size and mass—rather than a singularity, which is a hypothetical point of infinite density and temperature.

On the larger end of the plot, it suggests that if there is a complete vacuum beyond the observable universe, our universe would resemble a large, low-density black hole. However, the researchers have good reason to believe that this is not the case.

This groundbreaking study provides a new understanding of the objects in the universe and offers new insights into the origins of the universe itself. The research was published in the American Journal of Physics.

булагы:

– Charles H. Lineweaver et al, All objects and some questions, American Journal of Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1119/5.0150209

– Австралия Улуттук университети

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Онлайн Купуялык үчүн Cookie артыкчылыктарын башкаруунун маанилүүлүгү

Oct 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Спутникти утилдештирүү: Космостогу экологиялык тынчсыздануу

Oct 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Космостогу тамак-аштын келечеги: Узак мөөнөттүү миссиялар үчүн өсүмдүктөрдү өстүрүү

Oct 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Онлайн Купуялык үчүн Cookie артыкчылыктарын башкаруунун маанилүүлүгү

Oct 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Спутникти утилдештирүү: Космостогу экологиялык тынчсыздануу

Oct 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Космостогу тамак-аштын келечеги: Узак мөөнөттүү миссиялар үчүн өсүмдүктөрдү өстүрүү

Oct 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Окумуштуулар Улуу маймылдагы негизги фоссилдин жүзүн жана адамдын эволюциясын калыбына келтиришти

Oct 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments