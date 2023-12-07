Seabirds: Unexpected Allies in Boosting Coral Reef Recovery

A recent study conducted by Lancaster University has revealed a surprising connection between seabirds and the recovery of tropical coral reefs. While the relentless pace of global warming continues to threaten these fragile ecosystems, it appears that seabirds may hold the key to their revival.

The study focused on Acropora, a critical type of coral that plays a vital role in sustaining fish populations and overall reef growth. The researchers discovered that coral reefs located near islands inhabited by seabirds displayed significantly faster recovery times after bleaching events compared to reefs without seabird populations.

In fact, the presence of seabirds near tropical coral reefs resulted in coral growth rates more than double that of reefs without seabird colonies. This is crucial information considering the increasing frequency of bleaching events caused by rising sea temperatures, which often lead to widespread coral mortality.

The accelerated recovery observed near seabird colonies could mean the difference between survival and demise for coral reefs in the face of climate change. With bleaching events occurring more frequently than ever before, the ability of these reefs to bounce back quickly is paramount.

So, how do seabirds contribute to the recovery of coral reefs? The answer lies in their nutrient-rich guano. Seabirds that feed on fish in the open ocean return to islands to roost, leaving behind guano that is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus. When the guano is washed into the sea, it fertilizes the corals and other marine species, providing essential nutrients for growth.

Lead author Casey Benkwitt, a marine biology expert at Lancaster University, explains, “Our results clearly show that seabird-derived nutrients are directly driving faster coral growth rates and faster recovery rates in Acropora coral.”

To confirm their findings, the research team conducted their study in a remote Indian Ocean archipelago, comparing reefs near seabird-populated islands to those near islands infested with rats, which negatively impact seabird populations. They also conducted an experimental approach, transplanting Acropora corals between islands, which further validated the importance of seabird presence in nutrient enrichment and enhanced coral growth.

With the average time between successive bleaching events decreasing significantly, the shorter recovery times observed near seabird colonies are of critical importance. Even small reductions in recovery times can help maintain coral cover in the short-term.

This study not only offers a natural solution to enhance coral resilience but also emphasizes the interconnectedness of ecosystems and the broader impacts of biodiversity conservation efforts. By recognizing the unexpected allies found in seabirds, we have the potential to protect and restore the magnificent coral reefs that enrich our planet.