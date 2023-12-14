Неандерталь гендери жана адамдын уйку моделдеринин эволюциясы

It is well established that humans have diverse sleep patterns, with some individuals being early risers while others are night owls. The origins of these sleep preferences have long been a mystery, but a recent study sheds new light on the subject. Researchers have found a connection between Neanderthal genes and modern “early risers,” revealing how our ancient encounters have influenced our sleep habits.

The study delves into the genetic journey from our African roots to intermingling with Neanderthals. About 300,000 years ago, anatomically modern humans emerged in Africa and eventually migrated to Eurasia around 70,000 years ago. During this migration, they encountered Neanderthals and Denisovans, two ancient hominin species that had adapted to the Eurasian environment over hundreds of thousands of years.

The interbreeding between modern humans and Neanderthals was not just a social exchange but also a genetic one. Scientists have discovered that certain Neanderthal genes provided humans with variants that were beneficial for their new environment. These adaptations included altitude-friendly hemoglobin levels, immune responses, skin pigmentation, and fat composition.

In addition to physical traits, the researchers identified 246 circadian genes that play a role in our body’s internal clock. These genes showed significant differences between modern humans and ancient hominins, suggesting variations in how they perceived day and night cycles. This discrepancy in circadian rhythms can be attributed to the different daylight patterns in Africa and higher Eurasian latitudes.

Using artificial intelligence, the researchers pinpointed specific circadian genes in ancient humans that may have influenced circadian rhythm differences between us and our ancient cousins. They found that Neanderthal genetic variants were consistently associated with increased morningness in a comprehensive study involving hundreds of thousands of individuals from the UK Biobank. The morningness trait, characterized by a shortened circadian clock, likely offered a survival advantage for our ancestors in higher latitudes.

This study offers valuable insights into how our encounters with Neanderthals have shaped not only who we are but also our sleep habits. The Neanderthal legacy might have left us more than just tools and fire – it may have set our alarm clocks. Future research will involve exploring the effects of Neanderthal genetic variants on the circadian clocks in different human populations and studying other adaptive traits.