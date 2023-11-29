Astronomers Discover First Extragalactic Accretion Disc

A team of international astronomers, led by experts from Durham University, has made an exciting discovery in another galaxy. For the first time ever, they have detected a disc of gas and dust around a young star outside the Milky Way. This groundbreaking finding provides direct evidence of the process of star and planet formation in a different galactic environment.

The star and its rotating disc structure were found around 163,000 light years away from Earth, in a region called N180 in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The accretion disc, formed from material drawn towards the growing star by gravitational forces, is a crucial component in the formation of stars and planets.

Using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (Alma) in Chile, the researchers were able to measure the movement of dense gas around the star to detect the presence of the accretion disc. They observed that the disc rotates faster closer to the center than at the outer edge, confirming its existence. The star is estimated to be around 15 times the mass of the Sun.

In the Milky Way, massive stars like this one are often challenging to observe due to the obscuring dust. However, the material in the Large Magellanic Cloud, where new stars are born, provides a clear view of star formation. By studying star and disc formation across different galactic environments, astronomers can gain a better understanding of the processes involved.

Dr. Anna McLeod, the lead author of the study from Durham University’s Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy, expressed her excitement about the findings. She highlighted the significance of being able to study star formation at such incredible distances and in a different galaxy, as it expands our knowledge of the universe.

Overall, this discovery opens doors to further research and understanding of star formation in extragalactic environments, providing valuable insights into the formation of our own Milky Way and other galaxies.

FAQ

What is an accretion disc?

An accretion disc is a structure formed by the gradual accumulation of material such as gas, dust, and other debris drawn towards a growing star or planet by gravitational forces.

What is the Large Magellanic Cloud?

The Large Magellanic Cloud is a neighboring galaxy to the Milky Way. It is located around 163,000 light years away from Earth and is known for its active star-forming regions.

How was the accretion disc detected?

The astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (Alma) in Chile to measure the movement of dense gas around the star. They observed that the disc rotates faster closer to the center than at the outer edge, confirming the presence of the accretion disc.