Фоссил анализи аркылуу байыркы канаттуулардын изи боюнча жаңы түшүнүктөр ачылды

A recent analysis of three-toed fossil footprints discovered in southern Africa has revealed fascinating insights into the evolution of birdlike feet in dinosaurs. The footprints, which date back over 210 million years, have been identified as the oldest birdlike tracks ever found. The findings, published in the journal PLOS One, shed light on the early stages of avian evolution.

Lead author of the study and geologist, Dr. Miengah Abrahams from the University of Cape Town, suggests that these footprints were most likely made by dinosaurs due to their age. While most theropod dinosaurs, including the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, possess three-toed feet, some of the examined tracks exhibited unique characteristics that resembled the footprints of birds. These outliers had narrower toes, a wider splay, and a shorter extension of the central digit, which distinguished them from typical theropod prints.

Despite the discovery, the animal responsible for these tracks remains unknown, leaving scientists uncertain about their relationship to birds. These ancient footprints could represent a crucial missing link in avian evolution or belong to reptiles that independently evolved birdlike feet. The variation in footprint shape, influenced by different materials in which the animal stepped, further complicates the identification of physical features in extinct animals.

Dr. Julia Clarke, a vertebrate paleontologist from the University of Texas at Austin, explains that footprints provide a unique record but also introduce a level of uncertainty. Nevertheless, these ancient tracks offer valuable insights into a critical period of morphological diversification in archosaurs, the ancient reptile group that includes dinosaurs.

The research team came across the birdlike tracks while following in the footsteps of French paleontologist Paul Ellenberger, who discovered the footprints in the mid-20th century. By analyzing archival photos, sketches, and casts, as well as creating 3D digital models, the scientists identified two distinct categories of tracks. The Morphotype I tracks were slightly longer, with rounder, robust toes, while the Morphotype II tracks closely resembled modern bird prints, with wider splayed digits.

These newly discovered Trisauropodiscus tracks, which predate the earliest avian skeletal fossils by around 60 million years, offer significant evidence of the ancient origins of birdlike feet. The study contributes to a better understanding of the evolution of dinosaurs and birds, showcasing the remarkable diversity of archosaurs during this crucial period.

FAQ

What are the oldest birdlike footprints ever found?

The oldest birdlike footprints ever found date back over 210 million years. These three-toed footprints were discovered in southern Africa and belong to an unknown dinosaur or reptile species.

Do the footprints provide evidence of the early evolution of birds?

The footprints represent a crucial piece of evidence in understanding the early evolution of birds. They suggest that birdlike foot morphology existed much earlier than previously thought, predating the earliest known avian skeletal fossils by approximately 60 million years.

What distinguishes these birdlike footprints from typical dinosaur footprints?

The birdlike footprints differ from typical dinosaur footprints in several ways. They have narrower toes, a wider splay, and a shorter extension of the central digit. These unique characteristics resemble the footprints of modern birds and indicate a potential early stage in the evolution of avian feet.

Why is identifying physical features of extinct animals challenging based on footprints?

Identifying physical features of extinct animals solely from footprints can be challenging due to variations in footprint shape caused by different materials in which the animal stepped. Fossilized footprints provide valuable but sometimes uncertain data for understanding extinct species and their morphology.